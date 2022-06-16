Screening Guide: Gaga in Gucci, Hemsworth in jail and teens in love

Adam Driver and Lady Gaga in House of Gucci, streaming on Neon.

House of Gucci

(Neon)

Director Ridley Scott's blockbuster biopic on the family behind the luxurious lifestyle brand Gucci brings new meaning to the phrase "fashion crime". The film shows how a family's small clothing label transformed into a global empire off the back of unbridled ambition, brutal betrayal, obscene decadence and cold-blooded murder.

Epic in scope and with an all-star cast led by Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, the film should have been the talk of the town. Instead, critics were divided. Some bemoaned its melodrama and slow pace while others revelled in how glitzy and over the top it is with one calling it "first-class frothy and fun entertainment".

Streaming from tonight.

The Summer I Turned Pretty

(Amazon Prime Video)

This new drama series is based on the successful young adult novel of the same name by author Jenny Han, who also works as the showrunner.

The cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty, streaming on Amazon Prime Video from Friday.

Described as a "multigenerational drama", the story is a coming-of-age drama about a teenage girl who entangles herself in a love triangle with two brothers over a summer holiday away at the beach.

Already renewed for a second season, which is speculated to follow the events of Han's second book, the show has also been blessed with Taylor Swift's seal of approval, or rather, an Instagram post of approval.

Streaming from tomorrow.

Spiderhead

(Netflix)

Flying high with the box office success Top Gun: Maverick, director Joseph Kosinski now brings us this darkly funny sci-fi thriller.

Chris Hemsworth in the Netflix sci-fi thriller Spiderhead.

The film follows two inmates at a state-of-the-art prison who volunteer to be part of an experimental programme in order to have time shaved off their sentences. This sees them being administered mood-controlling/mind-altering drugs and allowed to live freely in the prison - no bars, uniforms or timetables. But of course, sinister motives soon surface.

Adapted from a New Yorker short story and starring Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller, the film has received warm reviews with one calling it "a dark comedy attempting to convey a profoundly sci-fi message".

Streaming from tomorrow.