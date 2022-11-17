Screening guide: Fresh divorcees, queer vampires and the Addams Family

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Netflix's new Tim Burton series, Wednesday.

Wednesday (Netflix)

They're creepy and they're kooky and they're back, baby. Yes, the altogether ooky Addams Family returns to the telly in this spooky mystery series from professional oddball Tim Burton. As the title suggests, the series revolves around daughter Wednesday Addams, traditionally shown as a child but now as a young teen. She begins to investigate what is behind a monstrous killing spree in the town while also trying to fit in at her high school. Jenna Ortega takes the lead role in this strange coming-of-age tale which also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as vampish matriarch Morticia and Luis Guzmán as her adoring husband Gomez. Portlandia's Fred Armisen rounds out the cast as Uncle Fester. Streaming from Wednesday.

Fleishman Is in Trouble (Star on Disney+) Jesse Eisenberg and Claire Danes star in this prestige divorce drama that's based on the best-selling novel of the same name.

Jesse Eisenberg in Fleishman Is in Trouble, streaming on Star on Disney+.

It follows the recently divorced Toby Fleishman who is enjoying life as a single man after decades of a loveless marriage. It's all going swimmingly until his ex-wife vanishes leaving him with their two children and no plans to return. It forces him to re-evaluate his priorities and deep dive into what went wrong in their marriage while also trying to navigate his new life as a single parent in Manhattan. Critics have been impressed with one calling it a "fascinating and contemplative show that hits on some hard truths with an exceptional cast". Streaming from tomorrow.

Interview with the Vampire (AMC+)

Zombies are out and vampires are back in thanks to this lavish reimagining of author Anne Rice's popular series of vampire novels.

Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac in Interview with the Vampire, streaming on AMC+.

For this new series, the story has been given a contemporary update, playing into the sensuality and campness of its vampiric heroes that was only ever hinted at in 1994′s Tom Cruise-starring film. The framework of an interview remains unchanged but there are plenty of other changes. The most obvious is that narrator Louis de Pointe du Lac is now a black man living in 1900s New Orleans. The show leans into the relationship between him and his vampire mentor Lestat far more than the movie. Critics have been won over by the gothic series, with one calling it, “Beautifully produced and impressively performed, Interview [with the Vampire] is undoubtedly spectacular.” Full season streaming now.