Screening guide: Fairy godmothers, serial killers and Bryan Cranston

Jillian Bell stars in the festive comedy Godmothered. Streaming on Disney+. Photo / Supplied

Godmothered

(Disney+)

Isla Fisher and Jillian Bell combine their comedy chops to lead this festive family film about a hapless fairy godmother who arrives 30 years too late to help the 10-year-old girl who wrote to her all those decades ago. Taking the credo "better late than never" to heart, she's determined to make up for that lost time and help the now single mother live happily ever after. Even if that help is very much not wanted. Don't expect too many surprises but as an appropriately seasonal movie to watch with the kids, it's bound to deliver a few lols along the way. Streaming now.



The Ripper

(Netflix)

Netflix continues its embrace of the true-crime genre with this doco-series about serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, aka the Yorkshire Ripper. Over five years in the late 70s, Sutcliffe gruesomely murdered 13 women, assaulted many others and managed to avoid capture. His crimes, and ability to avoid being caught, sparked national hysteria at the time and the largest police manhunt in British history.

Still from true-crime doco -series The Ripper, about the Yorkshire Ripper. Streaming on Netflix. Photo / Netflix.

This four-part series features interviews with journalists, police officers involved in the case, family members of victims and real-life archive footage from the investigation. A grizzly but morbidly fascinating watch. Sutcliffe died in prison just last month. Streaming from Wednesday



Your Honor

(Neon)

Put Bryan Cranston in anything and we'll watch it. In this gritty crime drama, he plays a New Orleans judge who has to choose between his commitment to law and order or whether to break bad after his son pulls a hit and run on a member of an organised crime family. This sets off a violent chain of vengeance across the city with Cranston's judge at the centre.

Bryan Cranston stars in the crime thriller Your Honor. Streaming on Neon from next week. Photo / Neon.

Unsurprisingly, his performance as a man with his son's life on the line has been acclaimed, which one critic describing the series as "an addictively lurid thriller". Streaming from Tuesday.