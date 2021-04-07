Screening guide: Embarrassing dads, superwomen and supernatural horror

Laura Donnelly stars in HBO's new period drama/superhero mash-up The Nevers. Streaming on Neon.

The Nevers

(Neon)

It's been labelled a "Victorian X-Men" but perhaps "X-Women" would be more appropriate. This new HBO period drama/superhero mash-up follows a group of women in ye olde-era England who discover they have strange and wonderful powers after a supernatural event. While they want to use their powers for good there is a rival faction of superwomen who do not. Cue the action music, Batman! The series was created by Joss Whedon, the guy behind TV fan favourite Firefly and director of two of Marvel's Avengers movies, so expect plenty of one-liners, sassy quips and a story that twists and turns in surprising directions. One critic praised the show for its "painfully contemporary themes", while also saying, "It's full of riddles designed to keep us hooked." Streaming from Monday.



Them

(Amazon Prime Video)

This new horror anthology promises to be something to watch with the lights on. Set in 1950s America, it explores the terror of the country's racist past and the horror of other-worldly supernatural forces.

Still from new horror anthology series Them, streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Each episode tells its own story, with the first set during The Great Migration, the name given to the period when many African-American families moved away from the South to settle elsewhere. When one family moves into an all-white LA neighbourhood they find their dream home becoming a nightmare as malevolent forces offer them a reception that is, shall we say, less than welcoming. Darkly surreal, the series aims to highlight the terror in the cultural divide and has been described as "edgy" and "terrifying". So we hope you have good balance because Them will leave you on the edge of your seat. Streaming from tomorrow.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

(Netflix)

While the idea of dads being in any way, shape or form an embarrassment is an unrelatable concept Jamie Foxx does his best to sell the notion in this new sitcom. The show is based on the real-life daddy-daughter relationship the Oscar winner has with his own daughter, Corinne Foxx. To ensure no sugar-coating of their shared experiences, she is also the show's executive producer.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! is a new sitcom starring Kyla Drew and Jamie Foxx. Streaming on Netflix.

The series is shot in the classic sitcom format and follows Foxx's bachelor dad as he struggles with his new status as a full-time father to his teenage daughter. Netflix tells us the series is "full of heart and humour", so it should make for fine, family-friendly viewing. Despite its frankly ridiculous notion that dads are embarrassing. Streaming from Wednesday.