Screening guide: Big stars, big food and Biggie

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell looks at the life of 90s rapper the Notorious B.I.G.

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell

(Netflix)

This new music documentary looks at the life of hugely influential 90s rapper the Notorious B.I.G. And that's exactly what makes it a standout watch among the many others. Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell spends little time on the mystery of his untimely death to a still unknown gunman, instead choosing to celebrate and focus on his groundbreaking work and the impact of his legacy. Made in cooperation with Biggie's estate, there's not much dark grit here, but the estate's involvement means you get plenty of unseen footage from Biggie's early days rocking the mic. These grainy old videos amply demonstrate why he was such a force in hip-hop, showcase his talent and make it a must-see for fans. There's also all the usual talking heads and interviews you'd expect paying tribute and sharing recollections. Hardcore fans won't discover much juicy new info in this unashamed celebration, however, others will find an eye-opening appreciation for the complicated life of a hip-hop giant. Streaming now.

Little Women directed by Greta Gerwig stars Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen.

Little Women

(Neon)

A truly stellar cast leads writer/director Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel of the same name. We're talking Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, Laura Dern and the always wonderful Meryl Streep. With such big names bringing these little women to life, it's no wonder the film earned a whopping six Academy Award nominations in 2019. The much-loved story follows four sisters growing up during the American Civil War and the shape of their lives after. Gerwig's cosy spin on this much-adapted period novel - hers is the seventh retelling - was universally acclaimed, with one critic calling it "a really thoughtful adaptation, incredibly smart and incredibly moving". Streaming from Sunday.

Nanogirl teaches kids about microorganisms, steam pressure and the fluffy power of bubbles in yummy show Kitchen Science.

Kitchen Science

(TVNZ OnDemand/HeiHei)

New Zealand's science superstar Nanogirl - aka Michelle Dickinson - combines her scientific eye with her grumbly tummy in the new series of her popular, kid-friendly cooking show. Proving that the best science experiments are the ones you can eat, Nanogirl leads kids through 18 delicious, kitchen-based experiments you'll enjoy eating at the end of the lesson. Popcorn, pancakes and lunchbox treats all get the hard-science treatment as she teaches you about what makes food, er, food. Stuff like microorganisms, steam pressure and the fluffy power of bubbles. Science! Streaming now.