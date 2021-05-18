School of Rock co-stars Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagli are dating and the internet is gushing over their romance

Jack Black and fellow cast members of School of Rock pictured in 2003. Photo / Getty Images

Jack Black and fellow cast members of School of Rock pictured in 2003. Photo / Getty Images

How's this for a beautiful love story that will pull at your heartstrings: A School of Rock romance nearly two decades after the film's release.

A TikTok user reminded the internet Caitlin Hale, who Black's character cast as a vocalist in the film's band, and Angelo Massagli, who played the security guard Frankie, are together in real life.

The video posted by user marfymae has racked up over 300,000 likes on the platform.

Jack Black starred in the 2003 comedy directed by Richard Linklater. Blacked played a musician who fills in as a substitute teacher, Dewey Finn. He inspires his prep school students to form a rock band and sneaks them into a battle of the bands competition.

And fans gushed over the news that two of the film's cast members are dating.

"Now THIS is a spin-off movie that needs to happen," one person commented.

"This is the best news I've ever heard," another wrote.

"If Jack Black isn't invited to the wedding I s2g," a person chortled.

Others wrote: "BRB I'm actually crying because this is so cute," another added.

Another user suggested the couple were destined to be together: It honestly makes sense...he was the muscle and she was one of the singers. I love it. I ship it."

Both of the School of Rock stars has shared several photos of her together with Hale on her Instagram account, and it appears they may have started dating in 2018. The same year, seven castmates from the movie reunited.

"Seven School of Rockstars walk into a bar," Hale posted on her account alongside a photo from the cast reunion.

According to the former actors' social media accounts, Massagli graduated from law school in 2019 and Hale is an ultrasound technician.

The School of Rock movie was a huge hit with audiences and was the highest grossing-music themed comedy of all time before Pitch Perfect 2 overtook the film's record in 2015.

A musical version based on the movie was produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber and opened on Broadway in 2015.