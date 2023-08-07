Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall met when she hired him as a photographer. Photo / Getty Images

Sandra Bullock’s longtime boyfriend Bryan Randall has passed away at 57.

Over the past three years, the photographer has reportedly endured a private battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

His family shared a statement with People confirming his death, writing, “It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS.

“Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honour his request.

“We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours,” the statement continued.

“At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan.”

The heartbreaking statement was signed off by “His Loving Family”.

Bullock first met Randall - who worked as a model prior to taking up photography - in January 2015, after he was hired to take pictures at her son Louis’ birthday.

The couple went public later on that year, making an appearance together at Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s wedding.

Bullock - who is mum to Louis, 12, and Laila, 10 - announced last year that she was taking a break from acting in the hopes of spending more time with her partner and children.

She explained: “I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family,” adding that she needed to be “in the place that makes [her] happiest”.

There is no known cure for ALS, a neurological disease that develops at different speeds in different patients.

Those who suffer from ALS have a life expectancy between two and five years after symptoms first arise, however 10 per cent of patients live at least 10 years.



