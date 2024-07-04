He said: “I made a passing remark that the treatment I’m on which has me in remission will inevitably fail one day. That’s what happens. It’s nothing to worry about.
“I’m in remission, I plan to be in remission for many years to come. I’ll bore you all to death with lots more work. At such time as it does fail, we’ll try something else. There’s all sorts of things that are happening with cancer these days. It’s a whole new ball game.
He went on to tell the publication what he’s focused on now is living in the moment, something that became much more important to the actor when he was diagnosed with cancer.
Reflecting on the downs after a round of vigorous cancer treatment, Neill says he would look forward to “ten days ... in which I could not feel more alive or pleased to be breathing and looking at a blue sky”.
He first revealed news of his cancer battle in his book Did I Ever Tell You This, onwhich he started work after his diagnosis.
Speaking to Sky News after the tome’s release, he said: “The cancer thing came out as a corollary to the release of the book, which is a memoir that I wrote when I was under chemo. I’m doing absolutely fine now. What was slightly annoying was that the story was sort of ‘cancer, cancer, cancer, cancer’, and really the other half of the story is ‘remission, remission and remission — and I’m absolutely fine.”