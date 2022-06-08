Watch: Jurassic World: Dominion trailer. Video / Universal Pictures

Given that it began shooting in late February 2020, it shouldn't surprise anyone that production on Jurassic World: Dominion was halted after only a few weeks due to the you-know-what. When shooting resumed in England in July that year, it was under strict Covid protocols involving further shutdowns. But Sam Neill is used to disaster striking when he makes a dinosaur movie.

Speaking to the Herald, the iconic Kiwi star says the unique circumstances of shooting the new blockbuster, which sees him reunite with Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum for the first time since 1993's Jurassic Park, reminded him of when a deadly hurricane destroyed the set of the original film in Hawaii, forcing the cast and crew into hiding.

"Again, it was a bonding experience," says Neill. "It was odd that a crisis happened twice. On the first one and on this last one. There's nothing like a crisis to bring you together, we were all very, very close to each other as a result."

That closeness comes through in the finished product, a "legacy sequel" that marries the characters from the Jurassic World movies (played by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard) with the beloved stars of the original films. Reuniting with his old co-stars was a large part of the appeal for Neill.

"I rang Laura and I said, 'I think I want to do it. I'll do it if you do it.' Laura is a very close and dear friend of mine and we just get on so well, we have a lovely time.

"Similarly, I adore Jeff, he drives me absolutely mad. We have a relationship that rather echoes [their Jurassic respective characters] Grant and Malcolm. Half of Grant admires Malcolm, the other half just wants him out of the room."

Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill are returning to face dinosaurs again in Jurassic World: Dominion. Photo: Art Streiber for Universal / Amblin

Neill and Goldblum found creative ways to pass the time, as glimpsed on social media.

"Jeff's a great piano player and I love singing and occasionally I'd pick up my ukulele and on a day off when we were bored, we'd meet in the drawing room of the hotel and have a bit of a jam. I've known Jeff for many years, he really intrigues me. I love him to death. But there are times when I just want to kill him."

When we rejoin Dr Alan Grant in the new film, he's still digging for fossils even though the planet is now rife with living specimens.

"He is an anachronism in that the world has become accustomed to dinosaurs."

He is brought into the story by Dern's Dr Ellie Sattler, who comes to him for help.

"His great regret is that he somehow let the great love of his life go. No one could be more surprised, or indeed, quietly delighted when she turns up, and then the story goes from there."

Sam Neill in a Jurassic sized pickle in 2001's Jurassic Park III.

Covid protocols aside, Neill maintains that working on films of this scale remains fun.

"I wouldn't be still making movies if it wasn't fun. As you know, the other half of my life is that I'm a humble farmer from Otago. And I love that, but nothing will ever get between me and being able to go to work and have the agreeable company of other actors who I find just the best fun to be around."

He's confident it'll be fun for audiences, too.

"It's a big massive action-packed film. God forbid people watch it on their telephones or whatever people do now. It should be seen with big noise and big picture, knocking you into the back of your seat. That's what it's for."

THE LOWDOWN

Who: Sam Neill

What: Returns to the dinosaur franchise with Jurassic World: Dominion.

When: Opens in cinemas today.