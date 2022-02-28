SAG Awards 2022: The best looks from the red carpet
Quick Read
Vanessa Hudgens, Cate Blanchett and Lady Gaga were among the celebrities who embraced the skin-baring trend at this year's SAG Awards. Photos / Getty Images
NZ Herald
Hollywood royalty has graced the silver carpet for the Screen Actors Guild Awards, with top-tier film and TV celebrities among the star-studded guest list.
The red carpet this year proved very revealing, with numerous high profile celebrities embracing the skin-baring trend. Here are some of our favourite looks of the night.
The 28th annual SAG Awards took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica today (Sunday LA time). The SAGs are always under close scrutiny as they act as a fairly accurate barometer for the illustrious Academy Awards yet to take place.