SAG Awards 2022: The best looks from the red carpet

Vanessa Hudgens, Cate Blanchett and Lady Gaga were among the celebrities who embraced the skin-baring trend at this year's SAG Awards. Photos / Getty Images

Hollywood royalty has graced the silver carpet for the Screen Actors Guild Awards, with top-tier film and TV celebrities among the star-studded guest list.

The red carpet this year proved very revealing, with numerous high profile celebrities embracing the skin-baring trend. Here are some of our favourite looks of the night.

Vanessa Hudgens was every inch the screen siren in figure-hugging mint, fit with a thigh-high leg split. Photo / Getty Images

Killing Eve's Sandra Oh broke away from the sleek-line dresses of many other celebs with a bold, shining silver floor-length flowing gown. Photo / Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon let a powder blue fabric belt do all the talking at the SAG awards. Photo / Getty Images

Selena Gomez elevated a classic black gown with statement puffed shoulders. Photo / Getty Images

The White Lotus and Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario oozed old Hollywood glamour. Photo / Getty Images

Australian actress Cate Blanchett led the plunging neckline trend, walking the silver carpet in a stunning black gown with chunky bead detail. Photo / Getty Images

Best Actress nominee and Aussie star Nicole Kidman opted for a long-sleeve black gown with white bow-tie. Photo / Getty Images

Lady Gaga, who is nominated for House of Gucci, stunned in an elegant strapless white gown with sparkling bodice. Photo / Getty Images

Jessica Chastain chose to buck the floor-length gown trend in a shimmering suit, her dramatic eye make-up completing the look. Photo / Getty Images

Dopesick star Rosario Dawson exudes effortless glamour in a black strapless gown with ruching at the neckline and relaxed pockets. Photo / Getty Images

Tonight's Life Achievement honouree Dame Helen Mirren was picture perfect in pastel pink. Photo / Getty Images

The 28th annual SAG Awards took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica today (Sunday LA time). The SAGs are always under close scrutiny as they act as a fairly accurate barometer for the illustrious Academy Awards yet to take place.

This year's awards saw history made as Korean language drama Squid Game took home three prizes, the first Korean TV show and first foreign-language series to triumph at the annual event.