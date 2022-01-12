New Zealand director, Jane Campion's movie is nominated for another award show. Photo / Getty Images

House of Gucci and The Power of the Dog lead the film nominations at the 2022 SAG Awards after being named in three categories each.

Sir Ridley Scott's biographical crime drama film about the 1995 assassination of Maurizio Gucci is up for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, whilst Jared Leto is up for the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role. Lady Gaga is named in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role list for her portrayal of Maurizio's ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, who ordered the hit on her former spouse.

Western drama The Power of the Dog - which is based on the 1967 novel of the same name by Thomas Savage - earned its nominations in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role category for Benedict Cumberbatch, the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Kodi Smit-McPhee and a nod for Kirsten Dunst in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role list.

The top TV nominees are Succession and Ted Lasso, which each earned five nominations.

House of Gucci will battle it out with Belfast, CODA, Don't Look Up and King Richard for the ceremony's top prize for the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Individually, Jean Smart earned the most nominations and could walk away with three gongs on the night.

Tanya Seghatchian, Kirsten Dunst, Jane Campion and Ari Wegner attend the Power Of The Dog Red Carpet. Photo / Getty Images

Smart, 70, is up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for Hacks, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for the same show and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for her role in Mare of Easttown - in which she is up against her co-star Kate Winslet.

The 28th Annual SAG Awards will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, February 27.

The 28th Annual SAG Awards full list of nominations:

Film categories:

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitriona Balfe (Belfast)

Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Ruth Negga (Passing)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar)

Bradley Cooper (Licorice Pizza)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jared Leto (House of Gucci)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)

Jennifer Hudson (Respect)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix: Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

TV categories:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown)

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Sandra Oh (The Chair)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Handmaid's Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game