Rachel Stevens, Paul Cattermole, Jo O'Meara, Jon Lee, Hannah Spearritt, Bradley McIntosh and Tina Barrett of S Club 7. Photo / Getty Images

S Club 7 fans were over the moon to hear about a reunion tour but it seems a recent show has caused upset with their dedicated 90s fans.

Daily Mail has reported two of the hit band’s members were scheduled to perform at an intimate 150-person concert however only one of the members showed.

Tina Barratt and Bradley McIntosh were promised to perform at the show which sold out within 90 seconds, leaving fans “raging” and upset when only McIntosh took to the stage.

Many fans rushed to the venue’s Facebook page to express their disappointment with one person saying, ‘What a let down.”

While another called it “disappointing” and admitted they “felt so bad” for McIntosh. A third said “Absolutely raging! Paid good money to see two members of S Club 7 and only one showed up.”

Tina Barratt and Bradley McIntosh of S Club 7. Photo / Getty Images

The bar later responded to the outrage and explained to fans that while they had initially booked Barratt and McIntosh to perform at the show, only one member was allowed to take to the stage as per the band’s contract obligations following their newly announced reunion tour.

Speaking to Isle of Wright County Press, the bar’s owner said, “Sadly, this situation was out of our hands, and when we booked the show earlier this year there was no speculation or confirmation of an S Club 7 reunion, for which contractual obligations meant they weren’t able to appear for the show we had booked and sold tickets to.”

It comes after the band announced they are reuniting to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

S Club made the announcement on BBC’s The One Show last week, marking the first time all seven members have been seen in public together since their last reunion tour eight years ago.

The group — who made it big with hits like Bring It All Back, Don’t Stop Moving and S Club Party — will embark on a UK arena tour in October.