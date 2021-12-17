Rust shooting: Alec Baldwin denies search warrant claim he asked for a bigger gun

A trailer of Alec Baldwin's first interview since the fatal accident on the set of the movie Rust. Video / ABC

Alec Baldwin has denied claims he asked for a bigger handgun on the set of his movie Rust.

A search warrant on his cellphone led to the allegations after the actor fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set, reports the New York Post.

The 63-year-old actor and producer wrote on Twitter, "This, in fact is a lie. The choices regarding any props by me for the film RUST were made weeks before production began.

"To suggest that any changes were made 'before fatal shooting' is false."

He then linked to a Newsweek article about an affidavit from detective Alexandria Hancock that was included in the warrant.

Santa Fe authorities in New Mexico issued a search warrant for his cellphone this week as part of the investigation into the death of Hutchins in October, believing there are key conversations on the device related to what led to her death.

Baldwin formerly told authorities they would need a warrant, according to the affidavit which was seen by the New York Post.

He and the film's armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed had sent emails to each other about the type of gun to use in the scene.

According to the search warrant affidavit, the actor "requested a bigger gun" and chose a "period" Colt with a brown handle.

The actor has denied a claim he wanted to use a bigger gun in the scene. Photo / AP

The young armourer had told investigators she checked the gun after the shooting took place.

A statement written in the warrant said, "She checked the cartridge which would have been the one fired and said the first one she pulled out didn't have 'that' (pointing to the projectile end of a bullet)," The remaining rounds in the chamber were dummy rounds.

But earlier this month, Baldwin told ABC news anchor George Stephanopoulos he "didn't pull the trigger". The actor also claimed that someone else, not he, put the live round into the gun.