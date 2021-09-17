Russell Brand slammed for sharing ways to avoid Covid-19 safety measures

The comedian is under fire for advising fans how to avoid Covid restrictions at his shows. Photo / Getty Images

UK comedian Russell Brand has found himself in hot water after sharing advice on ways to avoid Covid-19 vaccinations and testing in order to attend his latest tour.

The 46-year-old, who is currently embarking on his The 33 Tour across the UK, took to social media to address "misunderstandings" in regards to certain venue requirements.

He included – and subsequently addressed – three leading concerns, writing:

"NO venue requires you to be double vaccinated.

"Most venues do not ask for any certification. Some require proof of a negative test.

"If you have tickets to a venue that requires a PCR test and do not want to take one, please email help@russellbrand.com and we will swap your tickets for venues that have no requirements for entry."

The post has attracted a wave of backlash, with many dubbing Brand "irresponsible" for touting ways to avoid measures to stop the spread of Covid in the UK, which recorded a seven-day average of more than 31,000 daily cases this week.

"I'm going to unfollow now. It's feeling like RB is getting a cult leader complex. Encouraging pandemic anti-vaxxers is a line in the sand for me," one user wrote.

Another echoed the sentiment, writing: "This is such a joke. You were already teetering on the edge of irrelevancy. I just hope for you and your lawyers sake that nobody dies as a result of this tour."

"This is a weird position to take. Pretty irresponsible not to encourage at least testing before large gatherings," another comment read among thousands.

So are you actively TRYING to create a super spreader event here or what lol pic.twitter.com/c3f9BY0jGb — RemyJer on Twitch / YouTube (@ItsRemyJer) September 16, 2021

Worryingly, Brand's post also attracted a swarm of supporters who dubbed him "Jesus" and "the voice of reason".

"Well done Russell, someone with some sense is appreciated," one diehard fan wrote.

"Thank you for being a supporter of freedom and personal choice!,' another added. "So happy that someone amazing like you exist (sic) in this life," a third said.

The stand-up comedian, who was formerly married to US pop star Katy Perry, began his tour in August, with dates running through until early December.

Brand was in Australia for a tour during the early stages of the global pandemic, where he was forced to cancel his Perth show after a positive case emerged in the local community in early March, 2020.

At the time, he said: "We have to SADLY CANCEL TONIGHT'S SHOW IN #PERTH because there has been a CONFIRMED CASE OF CORONAVIRUS in someone who attended a recent show and I am not happy with risk for me or for any of you."