Russell Brand's claims about filming with Meghan Markle have resurfaced amid rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse allegations by other women. Photos / Getty Images

Warning: Contains details of sexual assault allegations

Russell Brand once boasted about having “planted one on” Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

The 48-year-old comic - who was accused over the weekend of sexually, physically and emotionally abusing four women at the height of his fame - co-starred with the former actress in his 2010 comedy Get him to the Greek.

Russell Brand starred in Get him to the Greek alongside Jonah Hill.

Shortly before Markle married Prince Harry in 2018, Brand recalled how they had locked lips while filming.

But the outspoken star, who has denied the allegations against him, admitted he wasn’t “paying attention” to who Markle was when she played the small role of partygoer Tatiana in the film because she wasn’t famous at the time.

Speaking on British talk show Loose Women, he said: “Before you go off, she was in a film I was in, Get Him to the Greek it was called - a bloody good film.”

”I didn’t know her at the time cause she wasn’t married to a royal person so I weren’t paying attention ... I don’t remember the film that much... still out of it... I think I planted one on her. It was scripted in the scene; I only know this because I think I saw a clip of it somewhere.”

Meghan Markle appeared in Brand's film in 2010, eight years before she married Prince Harry. Photo / AP

Russell - who was previously married to Katy Perry and is now wed to Laura Gallacher, who is pregnant with his third child - then joked that the revelation could put a stop to Markle becoming part of the British royal family as Harry’s wife.

He said: “They should bring that up [at the wedding] ... if anyone has any reason ... yeah Russell Brand snogged her in the film!”

One woman has alleged Brand raped her in his Los Angeles home, while another accused him of grooming her as they were involved in an allegedly “emotionally abusive and controlling relationship” for three months when she was just 16 and still at school, and he was 31.

A third accuser claimed the comic sexually assaulted her while she worked with him in Los Angeles, and that he threatened to take legal action if she told anyone else about her allegation.

A fourth has detailed the alleged sexual, physical and emotional abuse she was subjected to.

Ahead of The Times publishing their report, Brand shared a 2 minute, 45 second video on YouTube and X strongly denying the claims and arguing the allegations were part of a “serious, concerted agenda” to control “spaces” such as his online outlet.

