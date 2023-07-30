Members of Prince Harry's family are said to be worried about the toll of his decisions to continue his legal battles. Photo / AP

As a major part of Prince Harry’s phone-hacking case is thrown out over a “lack of credibility”, a source has claimed the Duke of Sussex is “spiralling out of control” — amid rumours he is also spending time apart from his wife, Meghan Markle.

While he’s lost his battle with The Sun, the rest of the prince’s claim against News Group Newspapers (NGN) will go to trial.

According to the US Sun, a source has claimed the latest loss, which comes amid a slandering by a Spotify executive as his and Meghan’s multimillion-dollar podcast deal was ditched, and as he allegedly is having trouble in his marriage, has left the prince “spiralling out of control”.

The couple’s representative has denied claims of marriage issues but the source says, “There is a bit of a feeling Harry is spiralling out of control and all is not well.

Sources have claimed the Sussexes are feeling the impact of Harry's legal battles. Photo / Getty Images

“Members of his family are worried about how he is coping and his determination to keep having legal battles.”

But his latest loss will have been a real blow to the prince in which it was concluded his case had “not reached the necessary threshold of plausibility and cogency”.

It adds the “lack of credibility arises from: the unexplained lateness of the plea … the improbability of a secret agreement being made in the terms pleaded … the absence of any explanation for the new factual case being raised; and absence of any other witness or documentary evidence to support it”.

It was also noted the father of two had signed two “statements of truth” that were “inconsistent” with his evidence.

However, while his phone-hacking accusations have been dismissed, he has been awarded the right to sue NGN for alleged illegal story-gathering, reports the US Sun.

Prince Harry will go to trial against News Group Newspapers in January 2024. Photo / AP

But the trial, scheduled for January 2024, will incur costs for Harry who has been ordered to pay towards NGN lawyers’ future fees for additional legal work due to the duke’s amended case.

According to the US Sun, a source commented following the decision that: “This judgment will only add to Harry’s woes.

“Everything in the garden is not rosy and now the prince has had his High Court evidence publicly pulled apart in a humiliating fashion.”