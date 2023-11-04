Fresh allegations against Russell Brand have made headlines after a recent lawsuit was filed. Photo / Getty Images

Russell Brand is facing another sexual assault allegation.

The star, who was hit with multiple sexual assault, emotional abuse and rape claims two months ago in a bombshell joint investigation by the Sunday Times and the Channel 4 program, Dispatches, is facing a new shocking claim.

TMZ has reported an unnamed woman who worked with the comedian on the set of his movie Arthur in 2010 has filed a lawsuit in New York claiming he assaulted her when she appeared as an extra in the film.

In documents obtained by the news outlet, the woman - known as “Jane Doe” claimed Brand assaulted her just three months before he married Katy Perry in a movie scene filmed inside the Le Cirque restaurant in Manhattan in July 2010.

She alleged in the documents that he “appeared intoxicated, smelled of alcohol, and was carrying a bottle of vodka on set” when he allegedly exposed his genitalia in front of cast and crew all while staring at her.

Russell Brand is facing multiple allegations. Photo / AP

Following the inappropriate behaviour, the woman claimed Brand followed her into a bathroom, pushed her into a cubicle and allegedly forced her to perform a sexual act on him.

She claimed in the documents that “a member of the production crew guarded the door from the outside” during the alleged incident and said while she was initially hired to work for three days on the set, after the assault - which allegedly happened on her first day - she was asked not to return.

The alleged assault has reportedly left the woman suffering from fear and shame. Her lawsuit seeks to win financial damages for “severe psychological injuries” of the alleged assault and she has requested compensation for the financial losses she was subject to after the alleged attack.

Brand has not responded to the most recent allegation, however, he previously responded to initial reports denying all claims and stating his relationships have always been “consensual”.