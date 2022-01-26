Kita Mean became the first New Zealander to win RuPaul's Drag Race. Photo / Supplied

Kita Mean became the first New Zealander to win RuPaul's Drag Race. Photo / Supplied

She may be the Kiwi drag queen who triumphed in the first season of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under, but Kita Mean is now eyeing a move to Australia.

Speaking on her podcast Kita and Anita's Happy Hour, with fellow contestant and regular collaborator Anita Wigl'it, Kita Mean revealed that the closed borders are forcing them to make the leap across the ditch.

"I've got a few things happening in Australia back to back. I'm supposed to be there for Mardi Gras, and then I'm supposed to [be in] Adelaide, and then doing Delightfully Camp in April.

"Part of me is thinking, 'do I just head over to Australia'?"

Kita Mean had previously revealed on the podcast that uncertainty around the transtasman bubble last year forced them to stay in New Zealand for the finale of Drag Race, and missed out on the crowning experience with the other contestants from the show.

The Government originally announced in December 2021 that New Zealanders travelling back from Australia would be allowed to self-isolate at home from mid-January, but that date was pushed back after Omicron surged in Australia.

Prime Minister Jacinda announced at a press conference on Tuesday that Cabinet will decide on new dates for easing border restrictions within the next fortnight, with New Zealanders expected to be able to return from Australia and self-isolate at home from the end of February.

While both Kita Mean and Anita Wigl'it spoke of how proud they are over New Zealand's response to Covid-19, they spoke of the anxiety over the coming weeks as Omicron spreads and what that means for New Zealand.

Their comments come as artists in New Zealand scramble to pivot after the move to the red traffic light restrictions forced dozens of festivals to be cancelled, while others are attempting to carry on with 100-person capacity limits.

One petition has been launched that has so far garnered over 12,000 signatures, calling for support payments to be made available under the new restrictions.

"After an already brutal 2021 for the music and live events industry especially, being left without work again in 2022 could see the decimation of many livelihoods," the petition's author wrote.

Speaking on the podcast, Wigl'it said that ongoing cancellations have forced them to double book themselves to cover their bases, as events are regularly being cancelled.

Kita and Anita's Happy Hour is out every Wednesday. You can follow it on iHeartRadio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts.