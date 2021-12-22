Drag Race UK winner Krystal Versace dishes on taking the crown and behind-the-scenes gossip

Krystal Versace took the Drag Race UK Season 3 crown. Photo / Supplied

The reigning winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK has officially quashed a major rumour about her season while spilling all the behind-the-scenes tea.

Krystal Versace shocked Drag Race fans around the world this month when the 20-year-old became the youngest winner of the popular franchise, in which drag queens compete for the title of Drag Race Superstar.

In a New Zealand exclusive, Versace joined fellow winner Kita Mean on ZM's Kita and Anita's Happy Hour podcast to discuss her experience on the show – and said that she is still "baffled" to call herself the winner several weeks on.

"I never, ever thought of it. It's one thing to get on the show, it's another thing to get Top Four. It's nearly impossible to actually win the show. The fact that I've done it, [now] nothing's impossible. The sky's the limit."

One thing that made Versace's experience stand out was when host RuPaul, who has spearheaded the popular franchise since 2008, told Versace she was an original.

"That was crazy to me because I've not seen myself in the light that other people have seen me in.

"I've never dissected what I do and the way I do stuff as being as unique as I guess it is. I've just gone with it and done my best."

Versace also debunked a rumour that had circulated since her season aired that all 10 episodes were only filmed in 10 days. Versace said that although some were filmed in a day, they filmed for a "fair time".

"It was intense because it was Drag Race. We didn't get as many breaks as they would have given other queens on other seasons, but it was the same amount of time as it would have been usually," Versace said.

Asked if there was anything she wished had made it to air, Versace revealed that she had an accidental catchphrase she was all geared up to capitalise on with merchandise – but the producers cut it.

During a tense backstage moment with fellow contestant Scarlett Harlett, Versace said that she sat there muttering "I'm not buying it" at her competitor.

"When all the girls came back in the finale and said 'I'm not buying it', I said 'What is this' and they said 'You said it in Untucked'.

"I was so annoyed the producers didn't keep it in because it would have been golden, me going off and talking s**t!"

Kita and Anita's Happy Hour is a NZME podcast

Each episode comes out on Wednesday afternoons. You can subscribe to Kita and Anita's Happy Hour on iHeartRadio, ZM Online, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.