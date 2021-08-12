Ruby Tui 'will never get over' Snoop Dogg's reaction to Black Ferns Olympic haka

Snoop Dogg gushes over Black Ferns Olympics haka. Video / Ruby Tui

Black Ferns sevens player Ruby Tui won over worldwide media after her gold medal win against Russia.

And now a clip of her reacting to Snoop Dogg watching the Black Ferns perform a haka ahead of their final game in Tokyo has gone viral on Twitter.

"I'm not even sorry at how excited I got over Snoop Dogg vibing with our haka," the rugby star wrote on Twitter.

"I will never get over this ... Snoop Dogg watched us."

The clip played on an episode of Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg. In the clip, Snoop nods along as the New Zealand women's sevens team performs the haka.

"This ritual here is hundreds of thousands of years old," he explains to viewers.

"So it's not nothing they just made up."

He also revealed that he'd witnessed a haka in real life before on a trip to New Zealand.

"I've been a part of one of those before. I flew to New Zealand for a concert and they greeted me and my wife at the airport, right, so I didn't know what was going on. It was just a bunch of people with masks and tattoos and they just came out and they just stood in front of us and we were like, what's happening?

"It was beautiful once we understood what was going on."

Tui nodded along in agreement. "He knows ... Respect."

I’m not even sorry at how excited I got over @SnoopDogg vibing with our haka🤷🏽‍♀️ #womensrugby pic.twitter.com/dugYCzXCXg — Rubes Tui (@rubytui) August 12, 2021

And viewers were delighted to see it, with one commenting, "Gold! What a way to cap off that amazing performance by our wahine toa!"

"I've watched this five times already," another admitted.

It comes after Tui won over BBC viewers in an interview at the Tokyo Olympics that went viral.

Jill Douglas was reporting on the sidelines for the BBC when Tui happened to walk past following the Black Ferns' 33-0 defeat of Russia. What then occurred may go down as one of the best interviews of the entire Olympics and has already racked up over 1.5 million views on Twitter alone.

Tui initially looked to be trying to figure out who she was talking to, before cheekily saying "BBC, better be clear!" and gratefully accepting Douglas' congratulations on victory along with a shout-out in Samoan to her family and supporters.