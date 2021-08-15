Fundraiser for dead Kiwi rapper Todd Williams - aka Louie Knuxx - smashes goal

Rap artist Todd Williams, aka Louie Knuxx, died in Melbourne on Friday. A fundraiser to bring the body home reached its goal within two hours. Photo / NZME

By RNZ

A fundraiser to bring home the body of Todd Williams - aka rapper Louie Knuxx - has reached its goal of $20,000 in less than two hours.

The New Zealand hip-hop community has been in mourning after the news of Williams' death broke on Friday.

The circumstances surrounding his death are not yet known, although he died while out running in Melbourne on Friday morning. He was 42.

A fundraiser was set up on Givealittle this afternoon to assist with the cost of transporting his body back to New Zealand and to help whanau cover the costs of his funeral.

"Todd gave so much of himself to everyone in his life. If you can spare any money it'd be greatly appreciated, and if not just sharing this page would be amazing," Dominic Hoey wrote on the fundraiser page.

Todd Williams aka @louieknuxxDTD's whānau and friends are fundraising to help bring him home to be put to rest. If you'd like to contribute, you can do so via the givealittle page below.

In under two hours, the page had reached its goal and raised over $20,000.

Getting his start with New Plymouth hip-hop outfit Dirtbag District, before graduating to Breakin Wreckwordz, Louie Knuxx served as the elder statesman of the Young, Gifted and Broke collective.

He also found success in his role as a youth mentor with South Auckland's Nga Rangitahi Toa creative arts initiative.