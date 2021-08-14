NZ rapper Louie Knuxx dies in Australia

Louie Knuxx reportedly died while out running in Melbourne Friday morning.

By RNZ

The New Zealand hip-hop community is in mourning after news local rapper, MC and writer Todd Williams - aka Louie Knuxx - has died.

While there has been no official announcement of his death, tributes have been flowing since last night for him.

The circumstances surrounding his death are not yet known, although he reportedly died while out running in Melbourne Friday morning. He was reportedly 42.

Getting his start with New Plymouth hip-hop outfit Dirtbag District, before graduating to Breakin Wreckwordz, Louie Knuxx then served as the elder statesman of the Young, Gifted and Broke collective.

Louie has an extensive history of producing unvarnished reality rap music in this country.

He also found success in his role as a youth mentor with South Auckland's Nga Rangitahi Toa creative arts initiative.