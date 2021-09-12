Rock icon Mick Brigden killed while digging a grave for his pet dog

The rock 'n roll world is mourning the freakish death of longtime industry insider Mick Brigden (left), who managed careers and directed tours for the Rolling Stones among other acts. Photo / Getty

The rock 'n roll world is in shock after the freakish death of an industry insider who managed the careers and directed tours for the Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan, among others.

Mick Brigden died in bizarre circumstances after an accident while attempting to dig a grave for his family dog at his hilltop home in California.

The 73-year-old was digging the grave when it collapsed in on him and he died immediately, according to TMZ.

Brigden briefly lived in New York in the 1960s where he became the road manager for Long Island-based band Mountain, remembered for their hit "Mississippi Queen" and their performance at Woodstock in 1969.

He spent decades managing and road managing the likes of Peter Frampton, Van Morrison and Carlos Santana and directed tours for The Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan.

The music manager was best known in recent decades for his work with Grammy-nominated guitar legend Joe Satriani.

"It's been a crazy and wonderful 33 years of rock 'n' roll," Satriani posted in Instagram, along with a photo of Brigden.

"I've never worked so hard, played so hard, laughed and cried so hard, made so much music and had so many worldwide adventures, and all with Mick by my side. He was the ultimate music business mentor. Honest, tough, nurturing, hardworking, respectful, tenacious, insightful, he was all of those things."

"Mick Brigden was the first person that ever took care of me on the road," rock vocalist Sammy Hagar posted on Facebook.

"He … would hang out with us on days off, a real soldier and loyal friend."

Brigden is survived by his wife Julia Dreyer Brigden and son Jack Brigden of Santa Rosa, stepdaughter Jessica Merz and grandson David Merz of Novato.