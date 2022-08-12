Zelda and Zak Williams have shared emotional tributes to their late father Robin Williams. Photo / Getty Images

Robin Williams' children have paid tribute to the late actor on the eighth anniversary of his death.

The Mrs Doubtfire star took his own life in 2014 at the age of 63 after a battle with Lewy body dementia, and now his grown-up kids Zelda and Zak have honoured his memory by sharing heartfelt messages on Thursday August 11, exactly eight years since they lost their dad.

Robin's 39-year-old son Zak added a picture of the actor on his Twitter page and wrote: "Dad, on the eighth anniversary of your passing, I'm remembering how incredibly kind and joyful you were. I deeply miss you you wonderful, hairy man and will be celebrating your life today. Love you so so much!"

In a post on Twitter, 33-year-old Zelda shared a quote from Japanese writer Haruki Murakami: "And once the storm is over, you won't remember how you made it through, how you managed to survive. You won't even be sure, whether the storm is really over. But one thing is certain. When you come out of the storm, you won't be the same person who walked in."

She went on to add a number of helpline numbers, adding: "A thread of suicide prevention resources I have mostly posted before. Please add any others you know of that may be helpful to others below too, so they can find them. I don't ask for much, but if I may, be gentle to your hearts today. I know I'm trying."

Zak previously opened up about his mental health struggles after Robin's death in an appearance on The Genius Life podcast admitting he battled his own demons in the aftermath of the tragedy. He said: "I was heavily drinking to manage my mental health where it created very harmful issues. For me personally, I was having health issues. I was experiencing some psychosis and when I spoke with a psychiatrist I was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. I was self-medicating through the trauma using alcohol."

Zak was able to heal using a 12-step programme and group therapy and credits becoming a mental health advocate with helping him move on with his life.

He added: "I was just sick and tired of trying to treat myself using harmful means."