Robert De Niro in 'excruciating pain' after movie set injury

Robert De Niro tore his quad on the set of Killers of the Flower Moon. Photo / Getty Images

Robert De Niro is recovering after injuring his leg on the set of Martin Scorsese's new movie.

The 77-year-old actor told IndieWire he hurt himself while filming Killers of the Flower Moon in Oklahoma. Production for the movie began last month after delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I tore my quad somehow ... [It was] just a simple stepping over something and I just went down," he told the news website.

"The pain was excruciating and now I have to get it fixed. But it happens, especially when you get older; you have to be prepared for unexpected things."

But The Irishman star did clarify that he is on the mend and will be fine.

"I don't move around a lot, thank god. So we'll manage."

While some fans may worry the injury could delay Scorsese's new film, a rep for De Niro has clarified it is unlikely to affect production. His rep told People there won't be any halt on filming as "he was not scheduled to film again for another three weeks."

Killers of the Flower Moon is being produced for Apple TV+, and while there's no word yet on a release date, the cast alone is enough to be excited.

Robert DeNiro is starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese's next movie. Photo / Getty Images

As well as De Niro, the film also stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jesse Plemons. The movie is based on David Grann's non-fiction book about the investigation into serial murders the Osage Nation endured during the 1920s, following the discovery of valuable oil, IndieWire reports.

De Niro plays Leo's character Ernest Buckhart's uncle - William Hale.

The movie will no doubt be highly anticipated among Scorcese fans. De Niro also starred in the famed director's last picture The Irishman, marking his ninth Scorcese collaboration.

The Irishman used reverse-ageing visual effects on the main cast to advance the story through time and achieved widespread critical acclaim.