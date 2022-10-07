The star has a special message for her Kiwi fans before her big performance this weekend. Photo / AP

Get ready New Zealand, Rita Ora is ready to put on an unforgettable show for Kiwis and rugby fans across the globe.

The British singer and partner of beloved Kiwi director Taika Waititi is set to headline the upcoming women's Rugby World Cup this weekend and she has a special message for her fans.

Speaking to the Herald, the popstar said: "I'm beyond honoured to be able to perform at the Women's Rugby World Cup.

"New Zealand has always held a special place in my heart. It's such a beautiful country and the people here have always welcomed me with open arms. I can't wait to light up the stage and feel the amazing energy from all the fans. See you at Eden Park!"

It's not yet known if Waititi will be joining the star in the country this weekend, but Spy has reported the star was in New Zealand as recently as two weeks ago to film for his upcoming projects, Time Bandits in Wellington and the second series of Our Flag Means Death in Auckland.

It was announced last month that Ora would headline the event alongside Kiwi artists Benee and Shapeshifter in what promises to be a performance that will inspire young Kiwis to "pursue their dreams and aspirations through sport".

Benee will perform at the bronze final and at the final on Saturday, November 12. Photo / Supplied

Rugby World Cup 2020 tournament director Michelle Hooper said: "We're ecstatic to welcome Rita Ora, Benee and Shapeshifter to the Rugby World Cup 2021 whānau."

While World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin says the performances will help celebrate "rugby's greatest reunion since the pandemic".

Ora will take the stage on Saturday, October 8 to kick off the tournament that will feature the triple-header of South Africa v France, Fiji v England and Australia v New Zealand.

She is due to perform at the end of the Fiji v England match and then at half-time during the Australia v New Zealand match.

Shapeshifter will perform at the semi-finals on Saturday, November 5. Photo / Supplied

The popstar has topped music charts around the world and has performed at Wembley Stadium, Madison Square Garden and Olympia Stadium, as well as holding the record for the most UK Top 10 singles by a British female artist.

Ora and Waititi recently visited New Zealand together and were seen shopping and sightseeing in Wellington and Auckland.

It comes after she gushed about her love for the Kiwi director in an interview with Jaime Winstone on her podcast, Greatest Night Ever.

While the two were discussing love, the star said: "I'm in love. I'm very much in love. I'm in love, I'm in love, amen!

"But I love love as well. I've always been such a believer in it and I've always felt like I always wanted the fairytale and that's what I grew up loving."

She went on to say that her parents have been together for more than 30 years adding: "For me it was always about love and finding a partner and all that, so I'm really happy I did.

"I made that choice. It made me happy and I love Taika. He's so funny and lovely."