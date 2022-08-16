Taika Waititi and Rita Ora arrived in New Zealand on Monday, landing in Auckland before heading to Wellington where it's understood Waititi's mum lives. Photo / Getty Images

Popstar Rita Ora, who is in New Zealand with her new husband, Kiwi director Taika Waititi, has been spotted in a cafe in Wellington's Lyall Bay, smoking "thin ciggies" and enjoying the eatery's playlist.

A Queen Sally's Diamond Deli customer, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Herald Ora was spotted at the quaint cafe by the beach " ... smoking those tiny thin ciggies and asking other customers for a lighter".

Cafe staff confirmed to the Herald that Ora, 31, paid a visit yesterday afternoon. They said "she was very lovely" and "seemed to be enjoying the Beyoncé song we were playing at the time".

Ora's arrival in New Zealand with Waititi, 46, follows reports that the couple married in a small, secret wedding ceremony in London last week.

Sources say the couple are planning a big party to celebrate their marriage. Photo / Getty Images

According to The Sun, a source claimed the couple opted for a small affair, described as "... a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there. Their nearest and dearest can see how madly in love they are".

It was also claimed at the time that Ora "didn't want to make a big song and dance about the wedding," but the source added that there are plans for a "big, showbiz-style bash" to celebrate their union in time.

While it's unclear whether another wedding celebration is on the cards while Waititi and his bride are in New Zealand, the location far away from Hollywood may make for the perfect place - given Ora in particular is determined to "keep the relationship as private as possible", according to The Sun's source.

Two weeks ago the Herald reported that Waititi was snapped wearing a wedding band in a photo shared to Instagram by Ora's sister, Elena. The ring was clearly visible on Waititi's finger as he poured a glass of wine.

Ora placed a caption over the ring seen on Waititi's hand. Photo / Instagram

Ora later shared a similar snap to her own Instagram – but with a caption obscuring Waititi's hand.

Waititi has also been seen on Instagram recently holidaying with Ora and his two children from his previous marriage to New Zealand film producer Chelsea Winstanley.

Waititi and Ora confirmed they were in a relationship last year, with rumours persisting in recent months that they were engaged.

Last month Spy also reported Waititi's series Time Bandits was speculated to start filming in Wellington from August.