Rita Ora will play at Eden Park next month on the first day of the Rugby World Cup. Photo / Supplied

Rita Ora will play at Eden Park next month on the first day of the Rugby World Cup. Photo / Supplied

Global pop star Rita Ora is set to perform at the opening match of the upcoming women's Rugby World Cup.

With Kiwi artists Benee and Shapeshifter also set to perform, Ora will headline at Eden Park as the tournament kicks off on Saturday October 8.

Ahead of the performance, Ora says she "can't wait" to take to the stage in Aotearoa.

Benee will perform at the upcoming Rugby World Cup. Photo / Supplied

"I'm honoured to be a part of the Rugby World Cup 2021 family and to share the stage with amazing talent as we shine a light on women's sport," she said in a statement.

"New Zealand holds a special place in my heart and I look forward to connecting with the fans, players and everyone involved during my time at the tournament."

Ora has topped music charts around the world and has performed at Wembley Stadium, Madison Square Garden and Olympia Stadium, as well as holding the record for the most UK Top 10 singles by a British female artist.

She's also rumoured to be married to award-winning Kiwi director Taika Waititi - she recently visited New Zealand with him and was seen shopping and sightseeing in Wellington and Auckland.

Rugby World Cup 2020 tournament director Michelle Hooper said she hopes the performances will inspire young Kiwis to "pursue their dreams and aspirations through sport".

"We're ecstatic to welcome Rita Ora, Benee and Shapeshifter to the Rugby World Cup 2021 whānau," she says.

World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin says the performances will help celebrate "rugby's greatest reunion since the pandemic".

The opening match day will feature the triple-header South Africa v France, Fiji v England, and Australia v New Zealand.

Shapeshifter will also take to the stage during the tournament. Photo / Supplied

Ora will perform at the end of the Fiji v England match and then at half-time during the Australia v New Zealand match.

Shapeshifter will perform at the semi-finals on Saturday November 5, while Benee will perform at the bronze final and at the final on Saturday November 12.

Originally scheduled to take place in 2021, the tournament was postponed for a year due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

It's the Black Ferns' first ever Rugby World Cup match on their home turf - as well as the first time the women's Rugby World Cup has been held in the Southern Hemisphere.

It marks the biggest global event in women's 15s rugby, with the top 12 teams in the world set to play at three venues: Eden Park, Waitākere Stadium and Northland Events Centre.

Tickets are on sale now.