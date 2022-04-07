Chris Rock looks distraught in new footage after Oscars slap. Video / @sincerelyordinary

Ricky Gervais has hit out at people calling Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia a "disability".

The comedian, 60, weighed in on Chris Rock's joke at the Oscars, which led to Will Smith taking to the stage to slap him across the face.

Gervais said Rock's joke "wasn't bad" and called it the "tamest joke" he would have told while speaking during a live Twitter Q&A session.

He's vocally criticised Smith for storming the stage to attack Rock after the comedian joked about his wife's shaved head.

But he scoffed at those who referred to alopecia, a hair loss condition, as a "disability".

"Someone said it was joking about her [Jada's] disability. Well I'm going a bit thin, so I'm disabled. That means I can park right up next to Tescos now," he said.

"And I'm fat, that's a disease. I'm fat and balding, I should get f***ing benefits."

He went on to insist Rock's comment "wasn't bad" while he condemned Smith for slapping the Oscars host.

Ricky Gervais has shared his thoughts on Chris Rock's Oscars joke. Photo / Getty Images

"You don't hit people over a joke, however bad it is. And it wasn't bad!

"That was like the tamest joke I would ever have told."

It's not the first time he's voiced his opinions on the slap, previously saying that he would never joke about Pinkett Smith's hair loss - rather, he would have made jokes about her "boyfriend".

The comedian's fans were keen to know what he would have said, having made jokes about his fellow celebrities while hosting the 2020 Golden Globes.

While testing new comic material at a show in London this week, Gervais said, "I'll get it out of the way. I have not got any Will Smith material. I trended when that happened and I was not even there."