With Will Smith facing a humiliating 10-year ban from the Oscars, Ricky Gervais couldn't resist a cheeky barb at his expense. Photo / Supplied

Comedian Ricky Gervais has weighed in once more on the Will Smith Oscars scandal, this time making a jibe about Smith's fresh 10-year ban from attending the Academy Awards.

The Academy today handed down its punishment for Smith over his shocking on-stage attack on presenter Chris Rock at last month's awards, banning him from attending Hollywood's most prestigious award ceremony for the next decade.

But as Gervais quipped on Twitter today:

Hopefully, he'll only do 6 years with good behaviour. https://t.co/26Et5zsLWA — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) April 8, 2022

The Office creator Gervais enjoyed a successful multi-year stint as Golden Globes host over the past decade, making celebs squirm with a hosting style that was more like a roast, with many close-to-the-bone jokes at A-listers' expense.

Ahead of this year's Oscars, which were hosted by comedians Amy Schumer, Wanda Skyes and Regina Hall, Gervais was asked by a fan on social media what jokes he would've delivered if he was in their role.

Gervais also spoke out post-Oscars to defend Chris Rock, who copped a slap and a furious shouting down from Smith after he made a crack about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith resembling Demi Moore's shaven-headed character in the 90s film G.I. Jane. Jada has spoken publicly in the past about shaving her head because she suffers from alopecia.

"You don't hit someone over a joke – however bad it is, and it wasn't bad," Gervais said in a recent livestream with fans.

"That was like the tamest joke I would ever have told ... Jesus. Someone said it was joking about her disability. Well, I'm going a bit thin so I'm disabled. That means I can park right up close to Tesco now," he continued.

"And I'm fat – that's a disease, isn't it? I'm fat and I'm balding and I should get f**king benefits," he said.

At a meeting held overnight, Oscars organiser the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) handed down its penalty to Smith but stopped short of stripping him of his Oscar.

"The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards (Oscars)," said AMPAS president David Rubin and chief executive Dawn Hudson.

The pair said Smith had committed "unacceptable and harmful behaviour" in a letter to the AMPAS membership.

The ban also means he will not be able to vote for future Oscar winners.

Smith swiftly issued a concise statement following the decision.

Will Smith hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo / AP

"I accept and respect the Academy's decision," he said.