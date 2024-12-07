“My own son’s in a band now as well, so I’m utilising my Murray Hewitt skills and helping to sort of manage his band by doing a few videos and stuff.”

But next year, Darby is stepping away from the screen for a while and going back to where it all began, treading the boards of New Zealand venues with his unique brand of physical and observational humour.

“For me, it’s getting on stage, connecting to the fans and utilising my skills of comedy,” he said of his desire to return to live theatre.

“I started off as a live act, and I’m constantly writing down ideas in my notebook. I’ve never stopped writing; I’ve got like 54 notebooks.”

One of the main reasons Darby said he was excited to get on stage was because it helped fill the creative void between acting roles.

“It’s almost like I feel like I need to do this, because I’ve got so much silly stuff in my head that I need to get out and my wife is getting sick of me talking to her about it.”

The show is aptly titled “The Legend Returns” and is set to cover everything from artificial intelligence to staying relevant in the rapidly moving social media climate.

“It’s more about keeping up with the ever-changing world, really. As an artist, the whole AI thing that really came in during the last five years is now going from strength to strength, and definitely damaging the industry that I work in,” he said.

“[The show] is about getting to grips with that, and also maintaining the creativity that comes from humans and making sure what we do doesn’t dissipate because of technology. Human connection and human creation [is] something we’ve got to hold on to.”

When speaking to Darby, you can’t help but get the sense this is someone who knows authentic human connection like the back of his hand.

The legend even took time out of his busy schedule to jump on the phone with Herald while heading to the airport, en route to London for its version of Comic-Con, a type of event at which he said he enjoyed interacting with fans of his work, both new and old.

“I’ve been doing a few of them these days – they are a big deal with the fans. It’s always fun. Everyone dresses up and it’s very joyful.”

Many of those fans were dealt a blow this year when it was announced Darby and Waititi’s hit HBO period comedy series Our Flag Means Death was cancelled after two seasons.

Set in the 18th century and loosely following a true story, the show followed the tale of would-be pirate Stede Bonnet, played by Darby in another stand-out comedic performance which even earned him a Hollywood Critics’ Association Television Award nomination for Best Actor.

“It was a monumental show, we really gained a lot of fans from it,” Darby reminisced.

“There’s a whole group of people [who] want to connect with me because of that show. It was an important show, and it was all about love and kindness and representation and being your true self, and those are really important messages that are prevalent right now.”

He hoped these themes could carry through into other work that was currently circling the TV sphere.

“Even though it’s finished, it can still be something people can go back to and look at and take inspiration from, and hopefully it’s a launching pad for more shows to come out that are representative of the same important themes.”

As for the lasting impact of Flight of the Conchords' Hewitt, it’s not lost on Darby how much of an impact the character still makes.

Even Coldplay frontman Chris Martin gave the character a shoutout at the band’s recent Auckland shows, joking with the audience that drummer Will Champion had “been arrested for trying to bring a potato into your country”, and Hewitt was one of the guys they would call for help.

“It’s really funny, my friend actually sent me a clip of [Martin] saying that in front of a huge crowd, and the audience getting excited about the mention of Murray.

“I think it’s really important to me. That was such a great character and a true representative of New Zealand. He’s kind and an optimistic guy – he might be naive but does anything he can to get ahead in life. He’s become sort of like a fun folk hero that represents our sense of humour, as well.”

Darby said he was looking forward to entertaining some of his newer fans, particularly those who aren’t so aware of his prowess as physical comedy genius.

“I’m really looking forward to those guys coming along because they wouldn’t have seen some of my earlier shows, and they are in for a real treat.”

And, in true Darby fashion, he’ll also be sticking around after the New Zealand shows to say hello to everyone, with fans no doubt relishing the opportunity to have their own “band meeting”.

“I just want it to be a real nice lovefest of comedy.”

The Details

Rhys Darby: The Legend Returns Tour 2025

Wellington, Opera House: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Christchurch, Isaac Theatre Royal: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Auckland, Bruce Mason Centre: Thursday April 3 and Friday April 4, 2025

Tickets and tour information are available here.