On Saturday night, as a nearly 12,000 person crowd flocked to Auckland’s Spark Arena, there was a buzz in the air, an anticipation for what was about to be experienced. After all, Sam Smith has a voice that emerges once in a generation, yet no-one could truly preempt the journey of emotions the 31 year old singer would soon provoke.

From the moment the non-binary artist - they choose the pronouns they/them - took to the stage, there were no doubts Smith had one goal, to captivate a crowd. If not for their eye-catching feminine yet masculine, glitter embellished suit and dramatic bustier, then most certainly for the jaw-dropping rendition of their gospel-inspired ballad, ‘Stay With Me’.

With an array of chart-topping hits to choose from, it’s no surprise this was the show opener and the hook of all hooks. Having been released in 2014 as part of their hugely successful debut album, In the Lonely Hour, ‘Stay With Me’ is Smith’s most successful single to date debuting at number one on the UK chart, New Zealand and countless other countries.

Now, almost 10 years after the emotionally charged tune - infamously inspired by “the morning after a one night stand” - was released, the British singer carried themselves delicately and purposely. Performing jaw-dropping note after jaw-dropping note, they proved like fine wine, their voice and rendition of the song has aged well.

Following up with the equally compelling songs, ‘I’m Not the Only One’ and ‘Like I Can’, Smith, with an angelic grin on their face paused and looked overwhelmed to be standing in front of a Kiwi crowd once more, “This is my third time in this room, I came here to your incredible country when I was 21 years old and the minute I tell everyone back at home, the minute I stepped off the plane, I felt something different here.”

They added, “Every time I’ve come back here whether it’s for a show or for a holiday, it has just got better and better,” earning a deafening roar from the crowd.

But it was their slightly naughty confession that had the crowd really screaming at the top of their lungs, confessing the show is a particularly special one, Smith cheekily announced, “excuse the pun but this show is actually number 69 which is very fitting,” the star giggled. “It’s Saturday night and I want to have some fun.”

And fun they did, with the Auckland show marking the end of their Gloria world tour, it felt like a wild card to attend. Earlier this year, the arena hosted the last show in Lizzo’s Special world tour and it seemed the star was all too keen for it to be over. However, last night night, Smith brought sass, passion, sex appeal and a feeling that so easily united every member of the sparkle wearing crowd: joy.

“Please, everyone, have fun tonight, make friends, say hello to everyone around you. Let’s sing together, let’s dance together, and if you want, let’s get naked,” they smirked letting the words hand in the air for a millisecond, “I’m joking.”

But the star was only sort of joking, splitting their impressive show into three themes, Love, Beauty and Sex, Smith sprinkled lust throughout their show.

From a glittery corset, to dance moves that belong in a club after midnight, and a voice so seductive concert-goers will be thinking about it for years, the singer’s show was a replica of not only their personal and professional evolution but also their fourth studio album, Gloria which encapsulates “emotional, sexual and spiritual liberation”.

Going on to play their most recognisable hits, ‘How Do You Sleep?’, ‘Dancing With a Stranger’ and ‘Lay Me Down’, Smith shocked the crowd when after ‘Love Goes’, their dancer changed up the tempo with a Beyonce level twerk sending gasps and cheers throughout the arena.

Appearing in another of their eight outfit changes of the night, the singer made it clear they were no longer the 21 year old heartbroken singer we originally fell in love with in 2014, but a pop princess of sorts, urging us to lean into the naughtiest, youngest, carefree version of ourselves.

Showcasing a steamy kiss between two dancers - that yes, included tongue and all, the concert also saw cheeky bum taps and dancers flirting with the crowd, “I want you to pretend like you’re out, like this is one big gay bar,” Smith demanded.

Finally reaching the Sex theme of the evening, Smith appeared first resembling a biblical figure with a long white veil covering their body and singing the harmonious, gospel track ‘Gloria’, created not only to show off, but to test the star’s vocal abilities. Then, things turned sinful.

As if symbolically shredding their old self, Smith threw off the veil to reveal fishnet stockings, knee high lace boots, red gloves, nipple tape and perhaps the most raunchiest of all, a sequin g-string.

Performing ‘Unholy’, the night wrapped with dancers licking Smith’s skin, a devil horned hat and a sex filled atmosphere swaying the opinion that from saints to sinners, and all the soulful ballads in-between, Auckland’s Spark Arena may have just seen the most memorable and sexiest show in its history.

