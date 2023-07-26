Lizzo performs at Auckland's Spark Arena as part of her 'Special' tour. Photo / Hayden Woodward

REVIEW:

Lizzo came, she saw, she even helped a proposal take place, but most of all, she completed the one show in between her and a much-needed holiday.

Regardless of whether you’re a Lizzo superfan or not, you might have received a shock when the usually larger-than-life American popstar took to the Kiwi stage last night.

Wearing a striking silver woven leather jumpsuit and sunglasses that might have come from Ray Charles himself, the powerhouse vocalist and rapper’s solo New Zealand show at Auckland’s Spark Arena started strong with her inspiring tune, Cuz I Love You. But the vibrant energy didn’t stay as bright as some of the audience’s outfits.

Lizzo's Auckland show is the last in her 'Special' tour. Photo / Hayden Woodward

It’s been over three years since the music industry dominator last performed in the country, and since her dazzling appearance at the FOMO festival in 2020 Lizzo, real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson, has come leaps and bounds in both star power and performing capabilities. Unfortunately, her Kiwi crowd only saw a snippet of this.

It’s true that she’s always been a vibrant act, provoking screams, grins, giggles and dances but this time, the four-time Grammy winner appeared to keep her energy at a consistent six and a half. With moments that made her seem utterly bored with the show, and other times seeming she was hustling through songs just to get to the end of the night, Lizzo cannot be blamed.

The Special tour - her first-ever arena tour - began in Florida on September 23 last year and has since seen the self-love endorsing artist perform 80 near sold-out shows. It’s no easy feat and has clearly taken its toll on the singer who was the perfect example of any exhausted worker trying to get through Friday afternoon.

Sigh, we’ve all been there, girl.

While the singer appeared bored at the beginning of her show, the audience was anything but. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Thankfully though, the same couldn’t be said for her energetic crowd. While Lizzo played her beloved tunes such as Juice, Tempo and Truth Hurts, fans barely had a moment to sit down and rest their dancing feet - not that they wanted to. Even during the Grammy winner’s relatively slower tracks such as Like a Girl and Jermone, the crowd was engaged.

And as well as the enthusiastic dancing, multiple times in the night heard a truly deafening applause for their favourite musician causing the star to shed a tear before assuring fans they were happy tears.

Despite the rather unenthused start to the show, things took a surprising turn midway through, revealing she had been gifted a beautiful pounamu from her Maori friends, she took a moment to take in her last arena show in her Special tour.

Lizzo's Auckland show saw multiple special moments. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Performing an incredible rendition of her album’s namesake song, Special, she honoured her fans’ dedication, admitting, “I need you as much as you need me,” and thanked them for coming to her show, wearing her merch and giving her a night to remember.

But perhaps the turnaround moment of the night came when a Kiwi man was breathtakingly proposed to by his Australian partner.

Gaining the singer’s attention in his eye-catching silver jacket, Lizzo had one of her team hand crowd member Michael Kay a microphone, asking “What’s happening” when she noticed he was desperately trying to get her attention.

What came next was an unforgettable few minutes where Kay got down on one knee confessing his love for his partner, Bryn Monk and asking him to be his husband.

As Kay presented a ring to his shocked-looking partner, who ultimately said “I do”, the crowd immediately erupted into screams and cheers before Lizzo made the moment even more special. “This song is dedicated to you two,” she said as her hit tune I Love You B**ch began playing, “this is your first dance,” she grinned going on to play a touching rendition of the song to the lovebirds.

Michael Kay and Bryn Monk got engaged at Lizzo's Auckland concert in front of thousands of concertgoers. Photo / Supplied

The moment was a perfect summary of why the popstar is so loved by her fans, and why so many turned up to support and celebrate self-love, self-care and empowerment with the award winner. While she is a phenomenal performer, Lizzo’s major star power appears to come from her ability to connect with the crowd.

Just days ago, we made headlines around the world for her compassionate moment with an 11-year-old fan, and last night, an engagement, so regardless of whether she looked bored at the beginning of the show, by the end of it, no one would care nor remember because Lizzo had done what she intended to do.

Make everyone feel special.

Lillie Rohan is an Auckland-based reporter covering lifestyle and entertainment stories who joined the Herald in 2020. She specialises in all things relationships and dating, great Taylor Swift ticket wars and TV shows you simply cannot miss out on.