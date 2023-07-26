Dancing on stage in front of 21,000 people is something not many 11 year olds have the chance to do let alone with their favourite singer, but one Australian girl got to live her dream.

Lizzo is mere hours away from performing at Auckland’s Spark Arena but before landing in New Zealand, she had a touching show at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, and it featured a very special guest.

In between songs, the musician was chatting to the crowd when she came across a sign reading “Pls [sic] help me show my haters I’m 100% that b***h!” and it quickly provoked a heartwarming chat about how we treat our young women.

Daily Mail reported the 11 year old girl called Monroe Mills who was holding the sign, was handed a microphone by the popstar’s floor crew and when asked why she has haters she explained it’s because she posts dance videos on social media and gets bullied for it.

“I get bullied on social media and they always tell me I’m not good enough,” the pre-teen told Lizzo adding, “I like to dance and sing and I want to be like you.”

Within moments, the Truth Hurts singer invited her superfan onto the stage and questioned how anyone could say hurtful and harmful things to her before sharing some inspiring words of wisdom,

“Monroe, you’re beautiful and talented and incredible and you’re special, and you can do anything and you’re so young,” Lizzo - whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson said. “You could be the greatest dancer in the world - you have so much time.”

What came next was a “special” moment for Monroe who was asked by her hero to perform her dance moves to the crowd of thousands of people who were led by Lizzo in chanting the 11 year olds name.

11 year old super fan Monroe Mills and American popstar Lizzo at her Sydney show.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, she said “It was a special moment I will never forget,” adding “I want to be a star like Lizzo one day.”

The Good As Hell singer also shared a clip of the moment on her Twitter account writing, “We must protect the children at all costs”.

It comes after the Grammy winner shared a video of herself on Instagram playing a well-known Lord of the Rings song, Concerning Hobbits on her recorder. Captioning the post “Give me an instrument and imma[sic] play it... thank you Sydney” she then smirked at the end of the video with the song seemingly referencing her pending trip to New Zealand.

The singer first made her mark on the music industry in 2019 when she released her debut studio album Cuz I Love You. Quickly climbing the charts, the album landed the fourth spot on the Billboard Top 200 list while singles Juice and Tempo went platinum.

Her most popular song to date is Truth Hurts - from the same album. After going platinum nine times and reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100, it was widely recognised for its joyous and emotionally profound sound and became the longest-running number one song by a female rapper ever.

