Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Review: And Just Like That... season 3 finale disappointing, cliche, abysmal

By Jane Atterbury-Leaf
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Season three of And Just Like That..., is available on Neon now.

THE FACTS

  • And Just Like That... is a sequel series to Sex and the City
  • Its third season will be its last
  • The final episode was released today and is available to watch in NZ on Neon and Sky Go

Two weeks ago, Sarah Jessica Parker announced the end of HBO Max’s series And Just Like That..., by posting an ode to her character, the iconic Carrie Bradshaw, on Instagram.

My initial surprise was almost immediately replaced with excitement: surely they would finish the show with an

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save