Resurfaced video shows John Oliver predicted Meghan Markle's struggles with royal family

Footage of British comedian and talk show host John Oliver being interviewed by Stephen Colbert in the US appears to show Oliver predicting Meghan Markle's turbulent times in the royal family.
The footage, from an interview conducted three years ago, has been circulating online this week, following Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey.
At the time, Oliver was asked about his opinion on Meghan entering the royal family, as she was about to marry Prince Harry.
It's fair to say the comedian, who moved to the US from the UK, had his reservations from the start.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
"I would not blame her if she pulled out of this at the last minute," he told Colbert.
"I don't think you need to have just seen the pilot episode of The Crown to get a basic sense of she might be marrying into a family that could cause her some emotional complications," he added.
"I mean, they're an emotionally stunted group of fundamentally flawed people doing a very silly pseudo job. That's what she's marrying into. So I hope she likes it. It's going to be weird for her."
"John Oliver knew all along," one person commented on Twitter, with a clip of the interview.
"Wow. Talk about nail on the head," another Twitter user commented.
Read More
- US city naming sewage plant after John Oliver in response to Last Week Tonight segment - NZ Her...
- John Oliver wishes he'd covered the 'unruly tourists' story during 'Last Week Tonight' hiatus -...
- New Zealand was forgotten on an IKEA map but comedian John Oliver has stepped in to help - NZ H...
- John Oliver's brutal dig at Donald and Melania Trump - NZ Herald
- National Party's Eminem rap battle has reached John Oliver - NZ Herald
- John Oliver accuses Disney-owned company of cutting Mickey Mouse joke from his show - NZ Herald
- John Key invites John Oliver to New Zealand after comedian declares wee interview greatest ever...
Other social media users agreed that John Oliver "foretold" Meghan Markle's future in the interview, while others argued that it was not hard to predict, especially for a British person.
The short interview clip has been viewed more than a million times.