Resurfaced video shows John Oliver predicted Meghan Markle's struggles with royal family

Footage of British comedian and talk show host John Oliver being interviewed by Stephen Colbert in the US appears to show Oliver predicting Meghan Markle's turbulent times in the royal family.

The footage, from an interview conducted three years ago, has been circulating online this week, following Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

At the time, Oliver was asked about his opinion on Meghan entering the royal family, as she was about to marry Prince Harry.

It's fair to say the comedian, who moved to the US from the UK, had his reservations from the start.

Just before Meghan and Harry's wedding, John Oliver seemed to predict how it'd all unfold. Photo / Twitter

"I would not blame her if she pulled out of this at the last minute," he told Colbert.

"I don't think you need to have just seen the pilot episode of The Crown to get a basic sense of she might be marrying into a family that could cause her some emotional complications," he added.

"I mean, they're an emotionally stunted group of fundamentally flawed people doing a very silly pseudo job. That's what she's marrying into. So I hope she likes it. It's going to be weird for her."

"John Oliver knew all along," one person commented on Twitter, with a clip of the interview.

"Wow. Talk about nail on the head," another Twitter user commented.

Other social media users agreed that John Oliver "foretold" Meghan Markle's future in the interview, while others argued that it was not hard to predict, especially for a British person.

The short interview clip has been viewed more than a million times.