The moment two women carrying giant inflatable penis unwittingly gatecrash a Spanish TV report. Video / TVE

A Spanish television reporter was upstaged by a very risque gatecrasher when a large inflatable penis bobbed past his head as he attempted to file a live report.

Veteran journalist Lluis Mestres was going live from Palma Airport on the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca and reporting on expected Easter crowds when the large inflatable phallus appeared.

As two women walked behind him it became clear that they were well prepared for their time on the party island and could be seen holding the large pink organ.

What a cock-up. Photo / TVE

They appear to notice they are on camera at the last minute and swerve away, but not before it was noticed by thousands of eagle-eyed viewers.

One wrote that a "party is coming" while another mixed their festivals in describing the visitors as "like the wise men, loaded with toys".

There was speculation online that the women had travelled to Mallorca for a hen party.