Renowned actor and theatre director Raymond Hawthorne dies aged 88

RNZ
2 mins to read

Raymond Hawthorne was a titan of theatre. Photo / Dean Purcell

By RNZ

Actor and theatre director Raymond Hawthorne has died aged 88.

Hawthorne became a member of the country’s first major professional theatre company – the New Zealand Players – in 1955, and two years later he was granted a bursary to study at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London.

He founded Auckland’s Theatre Corporate in 1974, and was appointed director of Mercury Theatre in 1985, where he directed many plays, operas and musicals.

He subsequently acted in and directed several Auckland Theatre Company productions.

Hawthorne was appointed head of Unitec’s School of Performing and Screen Arts in 2003.

Hawthorne founded Auckland’s Theatre Corporate in 1974 and was appointed director of Mercury Theatre in 1985. Photo / Ted Baghurst
He also had stints directing Opera New Zealand and was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to theatre.

One of Aotearoa’s leading actors said the death is a huge loss.

Actor and director Jennifer Ward-Lealand said it is a sad day for many.

She said Hawthorne was a titan of theatre, who informs her acting and teaching to this day.

He has been honoured by many of his fellow actors.

In a post on Instagram, Mark Hadlow said Hawthorne was an inspiration to many, and “set the bar so high that we had to achieve and continue to challenge and reach for”.

“You were an incredible teacher, friend and mentor encouraging and demanding our own skills to grow.”

Simon Prast said on Facebook that Hawthorne’s “immeasurable contribution lives on in the work of the many of us he taught and in the memories of all who saw him act or a play he directed”.

