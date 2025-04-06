Hawthorne was appointed head of Unitec’s School of Performing and Screen Arts in 2003.

Hawthorne founded Auckland’s Theatre Corporate in 1974 and was appointed director of Mercury Theatre in 1985. Photo / Ted Baghurst

He also had stints directing Opera New Zealand and was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to theatre.

One of Aotearoa’s leading actors said the death is a huge loss.

Actor and director Jennifer Ward-Lealand said it is a sad day for many.

She said Hawthorne was a titan of theatre, who informs her acting and teaching to this day.

He has been honoured by many of his fellow actors.

In a post on Instagram, Mark Hadlow said Hawthorne was an inspiration to many, and “set the bar so high that we had to achieve and continue to challenge and reach for”.

“You were an incredible teacher, friend and mentor encouraging and demanding our own skills to grow.”

Simon Prast said on Facebook that Hawthorne’s “immeasurable contribution lives on in the work of the many of us he taught and in the memories of all who saw him act or a play he directed”.