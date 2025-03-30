- Actor Richard Chamberlain, known for roles in Dr. Kildare and The Thorn Birds, has died at age 90.
- Chamberlain’s death in Waimanalo, Hawaii, followed complications from a stroke, according to Variety.
- He won three Golden Globes and had a diverse career in TV, film, and theatre.
Actor Richard Chamberlain, a handsome leading man who played in popular TV series from Dr. Kildare in the 1960s to miniseries like The Thorn Birds and the original Shogun, has died at age 90, news media say.
The death over the weekend in Waimanalo, Hawaii followed complications of a stroke, Variety reported.
“He was the original Shogun. He was the original Jason Bourne. He was the quintessential heartthrob of a generation,” his friend and fellow actor David Havasi said on X.