Belgian actress Emilie Dequenne arrives at the Cannes Film Festival in 2025. Photo / AFP

Belgian actor Emilie Dequenne died on Monday of a rare cancer in a hospital outside Paris, her family and agent said. She was 43.

Dequenne revealed in October 2023 she was suffering from adrenocortical carcinoma, a cancer of the adrenal gland.

Her first role in Rosetta, by the Dardenne brothers, launched her career after she won Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival for her performance in the film, which also won the Golden Palm.

She picked up a string of other awards in appearances in mainly French-language films, including the 2009 movie The Girl on the Train and the 2012 drama Our Children.