The Block: Redemption teams for 2022: Maree and James Steele (left), Chloe Hes and Ben Speedy, Quinn and Ben Alexandre, Stacy Heyman and Adam Middleton. Photo / Supplied

Stacy and Adam Middleton have made the ultimate redemption move.

The couple who competed in the recent season of The Block NZ have been teasing a big move on Instagram over the past couple of days and now they’ve finally revealed all.

In a black and white video on Instagram, the couple could be seen in the kitchen of their Block home. Stacy sweetly runs into Adam’s arms before the two shared a kiss and their two dogs watch on.

She captioned the post, “the perfect ending, to a perfect year #redemption” causing fans to quickly go to the comment section to confirm whether or not the couple brought the home they renovated on The Block: Redemption.

One fan commented, “you bought the one you did on the block?” to which Stacy replied, “we did”.

Stacy has been teasing a move for the past couple of days on Instagram after posting a photo of moving boxes pilled up on the bench with the caption, “Ch ch ch ch changes. It’s bittersweet saying goodbye to #House02. We have so many amazing memories in this house…” she said.

The big move comes after yet another disappointing finale for the couple who earned nothing from their first appearance on The Block and walked away with nothing for a second time when their house sold after the auction earlier this month at the reserve price of $1.148m.

They weren’t the only couple who walked away from this season empty-handed and it resulted in calls on social media for the show to be scraped completely.

For the rest of the season 10 competitors, some walked away with nothing for their efforts on the three-bedroom terraced houses in Orewa: one sold at reserve, one reached just $100 above the reserve, and one house sold at a loss. The teams only get to pocket what the property sells for above the reserve.

Meanwhile, Chloe Hes and Ben Speedy – the season winners - may have sold their terrace house for more than their fellow competitors, but at $1.145 million, it reached just $4000 above the reserve.

That’s the smallest winning profit in the show’s ten-year history, and a harsh reflection of the change in the Auckland housing market, notes OneRoof editor Owen Vaughan.

The result was so bad that TSB announced soon after the result that it will give the losing teams $10,000 each.

TSB shared on Facebook the day after the final that “after watching the tough results of The Block NZ Auction Grand Final, we didn’t want to see any teams go home empty-handed”.

“Maree and James Steele, Stacy and Adam Middleton, and Quinn and Ben Alexandre will all be receiving $10,000 from the company.”