Rebel Wilson revealed a night shoot for her new movie ended in a trip to the hospital. Photo / AP

Rebel Wilson was rushed to hospital and ended up needing stitches after a film set stunt went wrong.

Earlier this week, the Australian star, 43, suffered several injuries during a night shoot for her upcoming film Bride Hard, reports Deadline.

She shared a snap on her Instagram account after “a stunt accident” at 4am on set in Savannah, Georgia left her bloodied.

Rebel Wilson spent a night in hospital after a night shoot went wrong. Photo / @rebelwilson

She revealed that she ended up needing several stitches after the accident, though it’s not clear what her exact injuries were.

Wilson captioned the photo, writing that the accident was “NOT the way I wanted to end this movie”.

“Three stitches and in hospital last night after a stunt accident at 4am,” she continued.

In the film, Wilson plays a secret agent tasked with being the maid of honour for her best friend.

Recently, Wilson revealed she is thinking of adding another child to her family in future.

Speaking to E! News over the weekend, she said she had thought about becoming a mum of two and was considering undergoing IVF treatment.

“I’m definitely thinking about it, yeah. I would like to have another child,” the Pitch Perfect star told the outlet.

But for Wilson, who welcomed her first child Royce through a surrogate, the question of having a second child came down to, ‘Well, is that possible?’

“I have to do IVF. We’ll see how it goes,” she shared.

But she added that she was happy to be a parent of one.

“Royce is such a miracle. And if she’s my only child, then amazing.”

Wilson shares daughter Royce with her fiancee Ramona Agruma, who she first met in 2021.

They soon became a couple, eventually making their red carpet debut in March 2022.

Last November, Wilson revealed that she had become a mum to Royce via surrogate - and announced her engagement to Agruma on Instagram in February this year.