Rebel Wilson is launching her own record label. Photo / AP

Rebel Wilson has just signed with Warner Music to have her own record label.

The Australian actress, 43, is already a comedian, writer, singer and producer - and now she’s the owner of a record label called Rebellionaire.

Explaining the name, Wilson told Deadline, “Take the ‘b’ out of billionaire and replace it with an ‘r’ for Rebel.”

Rebel Wilson on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Photo / Getty Images

Wilson went on to tell the outlet that she scored the record label deal after the studio heard some of the music from her movie musical The Deb, with filming due to start in Australia in September.

The film’s soundtrack will be the first release under Rebellionaire, set to come out later next year with the film.

The musical was originally written by Hannah Reilly and premiered in Australia, winning the 2019 Rebel Wilson Comedy Commission, a scholarship for female writers at the Australian Theatre for Young People.

The musical tells the story of Taylah Simpkins, a high schooler determined to prove herself at the upcoming Debutante Ball - hence The Deb.

Her city-born cousin Maeve then arrives on the scene and interrupts Taylah’s plans.

Wilson has described the movie as “full of humour, full of heart, and uniquely Australian but with universal themes.

“It came out of my scholarship program at the non-profit Australian Theatre for Young People, a program that I’m very proud of and has had incredible success. If there was ever a movie I was going to direct, it would be this one,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

“I grew up watching Australian classics like Muriel’s Wedding, The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert, and Baz Luhrmann’s early films.

“My goal is to create an Australian work that rivals those masterpieces and travels internationally. I know I can bring the funny, and hopefully it’ll be just as moving as well.”