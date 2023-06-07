Wilson made a little-known personal confession during a radio interview this morning. Photo / Getty Images

Aussie actress Rebel Wilson has made a shocking revelation on-air - and it has fans flabbergasted.

The How to be Single actress spoke on the Kyle and Jackie O Show about her recently launched gender-fluid dating app, aptly named Fluid.

The interview kicked off with a chat about parenthood, as Kyle Sandilands just welcomed his first child Otto in August and Wilson became a mum in November with the birth of her daughter, Royce Lillian.

“I think my baby is allergic to eggs because she just projectile vomited after eating eggs for the first time,” Wilson shared.

Sandilands then quipped that it probably wasn’t the first time Wilson had been vomited on, adding, “You’re a wild Hollywood type, you would’ve been vomited on heaps of times?”

The Pitch Perfect star then revealed that she wasn’t big into drinking.

Rebel Wilson has finally shared a glimpse of her baby daughter's face in a video shared to Instagram. Photo / @rebelwilson

“I’ve never been actually drunk, drunk in my whole life,” Wilson said.

Sandilands and his co-host Jackie O Henderson were shocked by Wilson’s confession, which prompted her to elaborate on her decision to drink responsibly.

“I just never drank much because my Nana drank a lot, and I saw what it did to her,” Wilson revealed.

Later on in the radio conversation, Wilson confessed to having “fun” on the celebrity dating app Raya before settling down with her now-fiance Ramona Agruma.

“A lot of celebrities in LA are on it,” she said. “[I met] a couple of fun people. I can’t breach their privacy.”

Rebel Wilson has confirmed she is engaged to partner Ramona Agruma. Photo / @rebelwilson

Before meeting Agruma, with whom the star went public last June, Wilson saw billionaire Jacob Busch for a couple of months before splitting in 2021.

Wilson confessed this year to being “dumped” by a woman who was “in the public eye” before meeting her fiance.

“I met a woman and had, like, feelings for her, which totally came as a blindside,” Wilson shared on the U Up? podcast. “It wasn’t what I was expecting.”

Wilson then went on to reveal that she had a “hard” time telling the A-lister that she was “attracted to them”.

“I said the words, ‘I don’t want to offend you, but are you interested in women?’

“I’ve never had a conversation like that [before] because I was dating dudes and never had to talk about sexuality … She was like, ‘I have feelings for you as well’.”

However, the relationship “didn’t end up going anywhere really” and the actress “got dumped”. Wilson eventually credited the experience with “opening [her] heart up for a same-sex relationship”.







