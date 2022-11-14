Rebel Wilson shocked fans with the happy news. Photo / Getty Images

Rebel Wilson says parenthood has completely changed her life.

The 42-year-old actress became a mum earlier this month when she announced her daughter Royce Lillian Elizabeth had arrived via surrogate last week and she has now opened up about how she’s coping with her new responsibilities seven days after her little girl arrived.

Speaking in a post on Instagram, Rebel explained: “One week of motherhood is done. It’s been a total life change.”

She added of Royce: “She’s a little tiny thing, but she’s doing so amazing and is healthy and awesome and such a chill baby, actually. So, it’s actually been cool to get to know her ...

”My love for her is just overflowing. She is gorgeous and perfect. I felt like, ‘Wow, this is such a precious miracle.”

It comes after she explained the meaning behind her baby’s name, revealing she wanted her first name to begin with an ‘R’ and her second names both have special meanings.

She added: “Lillian and Elizabeth are both family names carried by women in my family who I admire. Elizabeth, which is also my middle name, after the late Queen.”

Rebel previously opened up about her fertility journey, revealing she received some “terrible news” while she was shooting her new film ‘The Almond and the Seahorse’.

She shared: “During the filming, I received some terrible news that all my harvested eggs up until that point had not survived being thawed.

“So I’d lost a huge amount of weight and been through three surgeries at that point and no viable embryos. It was devastating.”

Despite this, Rebel was keen to keep pursuing her dream of having a baby.

She told PEOPLE: “I knew that my desire to become a mother was so strong, that I needed to keep trying.”

Rebel announced the arrival of her first child via a social media post.

The Hollywood star - who is in a relationship with designer Ramona Agruma - wrote on Instagram: “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate [heart emoji].

“I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!(sic)”