Rebel Wilson poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 76th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France, Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo / AP

Rebel Wilson has claimed that a member of the royal family invited her to a drug-fuelled orgy at the home of a US tech billionaire.

The actress makes the allegation in her memoir, Rebel Rising. She does not name the minor royal in question, but said that the party took place in 2014.

“I got thrown a last-minute invite to a tech billionaire’s party – the guy who invited me, who’s like fifteenth or twentieth in line to the British throne, had said to my male friend, ‘We need more girls’,” she writes.

The party was at a rented ranch just outside Los Angeles and had a medieval theme. Wilson wore a “buxom damsel outfit complete with cone hat. It was a vibe.”

She recalled: “The party was insane. Men were jousting on horses in a field, girls dressed as mermaids were in the pool … The property was massive, and because it was quite a drive, people had been assigned rooms to sleep there overnight.”

Rebel Wilson in December 11, 2014 in New York City. Photo / Getty

Pile of party drugs on a tray

Describing the events of that night, Wilson said: “I watch the British royal flounder around whilst I continuously hike up my boobs … There’s a huge private fireworks display and then all of a sudden it’s 2am and a guy comes out with a large tray piled with what looks like a ton of candy.

“I’m like, ‘Ooooh, is that candy?’ and the guy holding the tray says, ‘No, this is the molly [MDMA],’ and I turned to the screenwriter I’ve been talking with, confused. He says, ‘Oh, it’s for the orgy … the orgies normally start at these things about this time.’”

She writes: “Now the comment by the Windsor about needing more girls started to make a lot more sense. They weren’t talking about a boy-girl ratio like it was a year-eight disco. They were talking about an ORGY!”

Wilson said: “Needless to say, I hike up my damsel dress and run out of there as fast as I can.”

The Australian actress said that, in the same year, she was offered US$2 million ($3.38 million) to spend a weekend with a Jordanian prince. She was “flattered by the offer” but turned it down.

Rebel Wilson has hit out at Sacha Baron Cohen once again amid the release of her book. Photos / AP

Accusations against Sacha Baron Cohen

Another chapter of Rebel Rising is entitled Sacha Baron Cohen and Other A–holes. The actress planned to publish allegations about Baron Cohen’s behaviour on the set of their film The Brothers Grimsby.

However, after Baron Cohen strenuously denied the allegations via his lawyers, HarperCollins was forced to redact a full page of claims.

Wilson begins to describe a scene being shot at a football stadium in Cape Town. “What followed was the worst experience of my professional life. An incident that left me feeling bullied, humiliated, and compromised. It can’t be printed here due to peculiarities of the law in England and Wales,” she says, before the redactions begin.

In the memoir, Wilson, 44, chronicles her career, weight issues and sexuality.

After starting out in her native Australia, she moved to Hollywood in 2010 and made her breakthrough with a supporting role in the hit comedy Bridesmaids. Her other credits include Pitch Perfect, Jojo Rabbit and the Cats movie.

In 2017, she was awarded a record-breaking A$4.5 million ($4.9 million) in Australia’s largest defamation payout, arguing that a series of magazine articles published by Bauer Media had wrongly portrayed her as a serial liar.