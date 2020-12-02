Rebel Wilson celebrates her year of health milestone in gorgeous photos

Rebel Wilson celebrates her weight loss milestone. Photo / Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson has worked incredibly hard this year to be healthier, recently celebrating her incredible 28kg weight loss.

The actress, 40, posted two gorgeous photos showcasing her slimmed-down figure on Instagram this week, striking a celebratory pose.

In her caption, Wilson said she would be going Live on Instagram to answer fan questions, and to discuss her "year of health".

"I can only talk about my own personal experience/journey but am hoping to help those who have had similar struggles to me," she wrote.

In her 'year of health' Rebel Wilson has smashed her own goals. Photo / Rebel Wilson

During her extremely candid hour-long Live video, the comedian fought back tears as she revealed to her fans that she did not treat her body with the "love and respect" it deserved in the past.

"I would wear my weight as a bit of a barrier, so people wouldn't get close to me," she continued.

"I wasn't valuing myself, and telling myself negative things. That was hard. I'm trying to change those patterns, so you're more loving and treating yourself with respect.

"I'm working on self-love, and that's a hard concept to master."

The actress went on to explain that another very important reason why she wanted to get healthy this year, was because she wanted to freeze her eggs, enabling her to start her own family in the future.

She added: "I was thinking about fertility and having good quality eggs in the bank, so I was like - okay, I'm going to do this. I'm going to get healthy."

Rebel Wilson went live on Instagram to discuss her weight loss and fought back tears. Photo / Rebel Wilson

Wilson confirmed to her fans that she had lost a total of 28kg this year, putting a lot of the loss down to her passion of hiking.

The actress now weighs 75kg, having weighed just over 100kg before the start of her fitness journey.

She revealed the exciting milestone on Instagram on Sunday, sharing a photo of her weight 74.6 on the scale, saying she had reached her goal weight with time to "spare".

"Hit my goal with one month to spare! Even though it's not about a weight number, it's about being healthy, I needed a tangible measurement to have as a goal and that was 75kg," Rebel captioned the post.

In a recent interview with People magazine, Rebel went into more detail about how she has been shedding the kilos.

"Before I was probably eating 3000 calories most days, and because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry," she confessed.

"So, I've really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn't used to eat a lot of meat."

The Cats actress added: "I eat fish, salmon, and chicken breast."

However, like most diet-conscious individuals, Wilson said she cuts herself some slack sometimes when it comes to keeping to such rules.

"It doesn't mean every week is a healthy week," she explained.

"Some weeks are just write-offs, and there's nothing you can do about that."

Instead, the star is looking at the big picture as she works to obtain her goal weight.

"I'm just trying to go for overall balance, overall healthy balance," said Wilson.

"I have this state of being, which is not my quote, but I go, 'Nothing is forbidden.'

"We'll be like, 'Should we get In-N-Out burger?' And I'm like, 'Nothing is forbidden.' I can go there, I just might eat half of what I used to eat before. You know? And I'll have a burger, and a few fries, and then you feel fine."

Being stuck at home thanks to the coronavirus pandemic has been helpful for her weight loss as well.

"I really took it as time to get really well-rested and de-stress," recalled the star. "Because most of my stress is work-related."

She's spent her extra at-home time working to correct "bad habits to healthier ones".

"I think I was emotional eating, and overeating at times, because I wasn't loving myself enough either," she said.

"And it does come down to that self-worth and self-love."