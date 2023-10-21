BECKHAM features a mixture of never-before-seen personal archive footage from the past forty years, candid current-day moments, and interviews with the family, friends, and footballing figures who have been part of his journey. Video / Netflix

Rebecca Loos has broken her silence about her alleged affair with David Beckham in a lengthy tell-all article published on the Daily Mail.

Weeks after the football star’s Netflix documentary - which showed both David and Victoria addressing the infidelity rumours that plagued the former England captain in the early 2000s - aired, Loos has shared her story admitting she still feels “tremendous guilt”.

Speaking exclusively to the UK news outlet, she believes it is time for David to “take responsibility” for his past actions.

“It’s all, ‘poor me’. He needs to take responsibility,” she told reporter Ian Gallagher, adding: “He can say whatever he likes of course and I understand he has an image to preserve, but he is portraying himself as the victim and he’s making me look like a liar, like I’ve made up these stories.”

“He is indirectly suggesting that I’m the one who has made Victoria suffer.”

David and Victoria Beckham broke their silence in a Netflix documentary 20 years after affair rumours first plagued their relationship. Photo / Netflix

The now 47-year-old, who has been living a quiet life with her husband and children in Norway, continued to say the four-part docuseries shows the father of four in a “warm, sympathy-inducing glow” and asks him no confronting questions about the alleged affair.

Stating that while the stories of the infidelity were “horrible”, she remains adamant they are “true” and claims that while Beckham is intent on keeping his private life private, in doing so he has ultimately “misled the public”.

Noting that it’s “absolutely” fine if he doesn’t want to take responsibility for the alleged affair because of his family, Loos claims, “it would have been really nice for him to have said ‘it was not my proudest time’.”

She also opened up about how she feels about the alleged infidelity that occurred 20 years ago, admitting she feels “tremendous guilt” and said she never intended to wreck David and Victoria Beckham‘s marriage as she wants “families to be happy”.

Victoria Beckham holds son Romeo (right) beside David Beckham's then PA, Rebecca Loos, during a match in Spain's La Liga in 2003. Photo / Getty Images

The part-time yoga teacher and medical assistant went on to say the “worst” part of watching the docuseries for her was hearing Beckham say he didn’t like seeing his wife suffer. “That bothered me. Because he’s the one that’s caused the suffering.”

She added that the footballer specifically “made it look like my fault” and that he was blame-free but claims the truth of it is that the story of their alleged affair was set to make headlines in the media and she only confessed to the new-defunct News of the World in April 2004 in the hope of controlling the narrative.

Discussing how the alleged affair first began, Loos told the news outlet that after Beckham transferred from England to Spain, where he played for Real Madrid, he found it hard being away from Victoria and their two sons, Brooklyn and Romeo, and she claims he began turning to Loos for support.

“He singled me out, made me feel special,” she said, claiming he developed a “soft spot” for Loos and allegedly tried to hold her hand and would sneakily touch her when they were around other people.

David Beckham (left) had an alleged affair with Rebecca Loos in 2003 while living in Madrid. Photo / Getty Images

Of the day their professional relationship first allegedly turned sexual, Loos said, “I remember turning to him and saying ‘you’re so lucky, you can have whoever you want.’ And he looked me in the eyes and said, “I’ve never done this before.” I thought, ‘Wow.’ I mean, I foolishly fell for his lies.”

Months later, Loos told her story to the News of the World, provoking a response from Beckham in which he denied the claims. “During the past few months I have become accustomed to reading more and more ludicrous stories about my private life. What appeared this morning is just one further example.

“The simple truth is that I am very happily married. I have a wonderful wife and two very special kids. There is nothing any third party can do to change these facts.”

During his docuseries, while he addressed the claims, he and Victoria neither confirmed nor denied them but rather spoke about how difficult it was on their marriage.

Beckham told director Fisher Stevens: “There were some horrible stories that were difficult to deal with. It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage.”

David and Victoria Beckham in their early years of dating. Photo / Netflix

When 49-year-old Victoria was asked if it was the hardest time in her marriage, she admitted: “100 per cent. It was the hardest period for us. Because it felt like the world was against us. And here’s the thing; we were against each other, if I’m being completely honest.”

The couple are still unsure how they got through such a turbulent time in their marriage.

David Beckham added: “I don’t know how we got through it in all honesty. Victoria is everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult. But we are fighters. And at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for. But ultimately it’s our private life.”

Ultimately, of the alleged affair, Loos told the UK news outlet: “I was very sorry for what I had done and the way I handled it - but life’s biggest mistakes are the best lessons learned.”

She noted things “happen for a reason” and if she hadn’t spoken out about the alleged affair, she wouldn’t have appeared on a reality show where she met her husband, Norwegian Sven Christjar Skaiaa.