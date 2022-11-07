Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Rebecca Gibney reveals her battle with panic attacks on This Is Your Life

news.com.au
2 mins to read
Rebecca Gibney says her mental health started to falter as she rose to fame in the 1990s. Photo / Supplied

Rebecca Gibney says her mental health started to falter as she rose to fame in the 1990s. Photo / Supplied

TV star Rebecca Gibney has revealed her battle with crippling panic attacks.

The Halifax f.p. actress said her mental health first started to falter as her marriage to musician Irwin Thomas broke down while she was rising to fame in the 1990s.

"It was pretty tough," Gibney said on Australia's version of This Is Your Life on Monday.

"And that was the hard thing, you do put on a front. My career was going great guns.

"I just couldn't verbalise there was a hole inside of me and I was tumbling into it."

The star spoke of her mental health struggles during an episode of This Is Your Life. Photo / Channel Seven
The star spoke of her mental health struggles during an episode of This Is Your Life. Photo / Channel Seven

The Packed to the Rafters star said one of her lowest points came on a flight from France to Australia, on which she needed five Valium to "survive".

At one point Gibney, 57, was having 15 panic attacks a day.

Read More

"I had anxiety attack after anxiety attack. I was in such a hole, and I thought I'm not going to make it," she admitted.

"I was struggling, and I couldn't verbalise what was wrong. I just knew there was a hole inside me and it was getting bigger and bigger, and I was tumbling into it.

"I didn't even tell Mum, I couldn't even tell my family, because I couldn't explain it.

The Packed to the Rafters star was once having panic attacks up to 15 times a day. Photo / Supplied
The Packed to the Rafters star was once having panic attacks up to 15 times a day. Photo / Supplied

"It's so important that now, people talk about their struggles. Because if you get the help, you can get through it.

"Now I know that if I start to slide into that pit, I know that there's a way out of it."

Gibney credits therapy for her recovery.

Where to get help:
Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)
Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)
Youthline: 0800 376 633 or text 234 (available 24/7)
Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)
Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (12pm to 11pm)
Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)
Anxiety helpline: 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY) (available 24/7)
Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155
If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

Latest from Entertainment