Within moments, the fire had blown into the face of the film’s leading man – Matthew Modine, who was playing James T ‘Joker’ Davis – and singed his eyebrows clean off.

”Stanley’s going to my boss [John Evans], ‘why did you let that happen?’ And John said, ‘well, this is why I don’t like to rush things, Stanley.’”

Thankfully, Ogilvie was allowed to keep his job.

”He didn’t fire me, so I managed to stay on. And he gave me a bottle of Glenfiddich for Christmas, which was very nice.”

Since then, Ogilvie has made a name for himself as a film director and storyteller. His talents are on show in all their glory in Head South, his coming-of-age film set in Christchurch in the late 1970s, and starring musician Benee.

It’s a film following schoolboy Angus as he navigates the hormonal changes, insecurity and new experiences of teenagehood – all set against the backdrop of a burgeoning punk music scene.

It’s a distinctly New Zealand film, a feel Ogilvie is deliberately gunning for in his work as a passionate advocate of local cinema.

Benee (Stella Bennett) stars in the new film Head South, a post-punk coming-of-age movie by Jonathan Ogilvie set in 1979 Otautahi Christchurch.

”It’s very interesting where we’re at now, at a point, on cinema,” he told Cowan.

”Cinema was the greatest art form of the 20th Century. Whether it’s going to be the greatest art form of the 21st century, I’m not sure. What I’m inspired by is that New Zealanders seem to want to watch New Zealand stories.

”I’m certainly hoping that they will be drawn to this story [Head South] because I think it’s really important that we fight against the idea that America is colonising our imaginations with all the Hollywood films that come in.”

